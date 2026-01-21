Amazon Won't Release 'Reacher' Season 4 Until After 1 Crucial Event

Amazon Prime Video has nother Reacher-related event planned before Alan Ritchson returns for Season 4. Based on the 30-novel action crime thriller franchise from author Lee Child, Amazon has found great success with three seasons of its blockbuster anthology series, Reacher. Each season has brought in a brand-new supporting cast to tell a completely standalone story with the former military investigator, played by jacked acting icon Alan Ritchson.

Before Reacher returns for Season 4, Amazon Prime Video will debut another live-action event series with the premiere of Neagley, a spin-off series starring Maria Sten's Frances Neagley (the series' one other recurring character). The much-anticipated offshoot received a series order in October 2024 before filming took place from February to June 2025.

Production quickly shifted over to Reacher Season 4 from June to November 2025, filming an adaptation of Lee Child's 13th novel, "Gone Tomorrow." As such, both Reacher and Neagley are currently in post-production at the time of writing.

Reacher Season 4's production was delayed until after Neagley Season 1, according to TVLine, since the two series "largely share the same crew." That overlap includes Alan Ritchson himself, who was spotted on the set of Neagley filming a guest role or cameo in the upcoming spin-off series.

While Amazon Prime Video is yet to offer an official release window for Neagley Season 1 or Reacher Season 4, the ordering of their production schedules all but guarantees that the spin-off will arrive first. Most expect the spin-off to arrive in early 2026, followed by the flagship series' return in late 2026 or early 2027.

It's currently unclear whether Neagley will be back for Season 4, continuing her trend of appearing in every new Reacher release. But tradition and their separate production schedules certainly raise the chances that she will.

Here's What You Need to Know About Amazon's Reacher Spin-Off, Neagley

Maria Sten's Frances Neagley is the only character to join Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher in all three seasons of Reacher so far, proving to be a formidable ally in his military past across all of his cases. The synopsis for her debut solo outing promises that "after an old friend dies in a suspicious accident," Neagley will investigate and "uncover a deeper conspiracy."

Neagley will break a major franchise tradition as, unlike each season of Reacher, it will tell an original story crafted for the Amazon Prime Video series and won't be based on a book by Lee Child. That said, Child is still involved as an executive producer, ensuring that Neagley will feel at home in the Reacher universe.

The first official peak at Neagley was posted during production, at which point Sten kept her cards close to her chest regarding the spin-off storyline but promised an "incredible show with such a stellar cast."

The cast of series regulars includes Greyston Holt's Detective Hudson Riley, Jasper Jones' Keno, Adeline Rudolph's Renee, Matthew Del Negro's Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman's Lawrence Cole.