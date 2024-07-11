Queen Cheryl Tiktok Death Rumors & Speculation Explained: What Happened?

TikTok users have been speculating about the possible death of social media star Cheryl McGregor, aka Queen Cheryl.

Queen Cheryl, a 64-year-old TikTok influencer, and her 26-year-old husband, Quran McCain combine for 7.9 million followers on the platform.

This couple, known for their viral content and significant age difference of 38 years, has frequently captured public attention since they began posting in 2020.

Queen Cheryl Death Rumors Explained

Quran Mccain

Internet personality Queen Cheryl's possible death has been speculated after TikTok users started posting "RIP" comments on a recent birthday video.

Despite the alarming rumors, there has been no official confirmation of any adverse events regarding Cheryl's health.

This marks the second year in a row that Queen Cheryl has been the target of a death hoax.

Last year, a video of her husband, Quran McCain, crying was misinterpreted and spread as evidence of Cheryl's death.

In reality, the video showed McCain's emotional response to their struggle to find a surrogate to carry their baby.

In a recent TikTok update, McCain confirmed that his wife is alive and well, dispelling the recurring death hoax rumors. According to her husband, these rumors tend to circulate around Cheryl's birthday each year, causing unnecessary concern among their followers:

"Stop trying to put somebody in the grave before it's even her time."

McCain also called out TikTok for boosting the previously mentioned viral video that spread the rumor that she had died.

Reconfirming the health of his wife and celebrating her 64th birthday, McCain also took to Instagram, stating, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life my Queen my everything."

Fans can follow Queen Cheryl online on Tiktok.

