Elyse Myers Controversy & Drama Explained

By Sam Hargrave Posted:
Elyse Myers

Social media star Elyse Myers, who has over 7 million followers on TikTok, was the subject of a new wave of drama and controversy.

Elyse Myers' Operation Watermelon Controversy

The Elyse Myers controversy began when she fell victim to the "Operation Watermelon" movement started by TikTok user angie_mariie. The movement seeks to raise awareness for the ongoing Israeli and Palestinian conflict and the casualties it has caused in Gaza.

"Operation Watermelon" sees followers flood the comments of targeted influencers' videos with the names of journalists in Gaza who are drawing attention to the situation online. The goal behind the movement is to force the hit creators to educate themselves on the crisis and speak out on it publically.

Several of Myers' videos were hit with these comments until the creator eventually deleted all her posts and videos from Instagram and TikTok. This raised issues for many, who took her lack of public stance and response as support for Israel as some have been quick to call her a zionist.

Myers stepped away from social media in early 2024, updating the bios to her Instagram and TikTok pages to read, "Taking a break from this app.
See you when I see you." Her YouTube channel remains active, and Myers continues to post content regularly.

This comes after Myers openly spoke about her mental health struggles and the open heart surgery her son received after a large hole was found in his heart. It's unclear whether her exit from the two social platforms comes due to the struggles in her personal life or the "Operation Watermelon" comments.

"Operation Watermelon" has proven controversial, with some expressing how the movement is not intended to harass but merely to educate. Meanwhile, others propose there may be better ways to raise awareness of the Gaza situation as social media creators may not be obligated to take a stance on the conflict.

Elyse Myers can be found on social media on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

- Related Articles:
- About The Author: Sam Hargrave
Sam Hargrave is the Associate Editor at The Direct. He joined the team as a gaming writer in 2020 before later expanding into writing for all areas of The Direct and taking on further responsibilities such as editorial tasks and image creation.

LATEST NEWS

Where to Watch Someone Like You 2024 Movie - Theater & Streaming Details
The Next Star Wars Movie Just Got Officially Announced
The Tearsmith Netflix Cast, Characters & Actors
Invincible Season 2: Why Did Rex Become Robot In Finale?

TRENDING

The Little Things Movie Plot Explained: What Actually Happens In Denzel Washington Film
Will Trent Season 2 Episode 5 Cast: Guest Stars, Actors & Characters (Photos)
Who Is Amotti from Physical: 100? 4 Things to Know About the Athlete
Who Is Justin Harvey from Physical: 100? 4 Things to Know About the Actor
Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date & Remaining Schedule
Tags: