What Happened With Hailey Bieber? TikTok Posts Explained

Fans on TikTok are scratching their heads over rumors of Hailey Bieber's death.

Bieber, the daughter of renowned actor Alec Baldwin, is a known model and the wife of international pop icon Justin Bieber.

She and Bieber have been married since 2019. In May 2024, the couple revealed they are expecting their first child together.

The Hailey Bieber Rumors Explained

A string of videos on TikTok is circulating rumors that something happened to Hailey Bieber.

This all started after TikTok user notkattb posted on the video-sharing platform with an image of her crying, saying "prayers for the Biebers. RIP Hailey Bieber."

The video received widespread response, racking up thousands of comments, shares, and likes on the platform.

It would even start a trend of videos of fans asking what happened to the star and if these claims were true.

Quickly, rumors began to take hold amongst TikTok users that Bieber had died despite no official announcement of her death being made public.

This flurry of speculation gained so much traction that Bieber herself had to come out publicly and deny claims that something had happened to her.

She posted in the comments to nokattb's initial video saying, "I'm alive," proving the whole thing was a hoax based on unsubstantiated fact.

If fans had looked at Bieber's social channels during this time, they would have seen that nothing had happened to her; she has been living peacefully with her husband, Justin Bieber, in their La Quinta, California, home.

Throughout this confusing time for fans, Bieber constantly posted on Instagram Stories, promoting her newly launched skincare brand and snapshots of her everyday life.

Despite having been debunked, it remains unknown where these death rumors originated. Still, some have assumed it could have been a ploy by TikTok users to artificially farm engagement on the platform.

Bieber most recently appeared on the July cover of W Magazine, where she sported her pregnant belly and talked about what it has been like as a first-time expecting mother and facing her fears of becoming a young parent.

Fans can follow Hailey Bieber on Instagram (@haileybieber).

