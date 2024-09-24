The Talk Tuah podcast, the wildly popular new project from social media sensation Hailey Welch, has been at the center of rumors indicating it might be cancelled.

Hailey Welch, who shot to fame after her viral "Hawk Tuah" moment, has quickly become one of the biggest internet sensations of 2024 after her unexpected public NSFW moment.

The original video has racked up nearly 8 million views after being posted in late June, leading fans to ask, what does "Hawk Tuah" mean? This fame led to Welch getting her own podcast, Talk Tuah, giving her an even broader audience alongside a group of high-profile guest stars.

Is The Talk Tuah Podcast Cancelled?

Hailey Welsh

Multiple TikTok videos have gone viral online, making the phrase "Talk Tuah Cancelled" one of the biggest trends on the social media platform.

This trend has led many to believe that viral star Hailey Welch's Talk Tuah podcast has been cancelled.

To clarify, the podcast (started by Welch after she became known as the "Hawk Tuah Girl") has not been cancelled.

Welch recently released the third episode of the podcast on the show's YouTube and Instagram pages at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 24. Both videos have already garnered tens of thousands of watches and likes since they were posted.

Will The Talk Tuah Podcast Continue?

As of writing, Hailey Welsh's Talk Tuah podcast shows no signs of slowing down after it first hit the airwaves over the summer.

Welch recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the most recent podcast rankings in terms of listenership. In that ranking, her podcast was in second place, only trailing The Joe Rogan Experience.

She screenshotted the image and used the caption, "Can't believe my name is up there with the GOAT."

Spotify

Welch's show clearly has staying power. Her YouTube channel already has over 80,000 subscribers, and she now boasts an incredible 2.6 million followers on her personal Instagram page.

Her viral moment became one of the biggest mem moments in recent internet history. Additionally, with only three episodes of her podcast under her belt, she has already managed to talk to stars such as Jake Paul, Whitney Cummings, and Josh Richards.

Internet stars like Hailey Welch have made huge names for themselves in the 21st century, particularly with meme culture and comedy being so prevalent in this day and age. For the time being, her Talk Tuah show remains one of the biggest hits in the industry as fans wait to see what her next moves will be.

The Talk Tuah podcast is available to stream on YouTube, Spotify, and most platforms that host podcasts.