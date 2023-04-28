Having made a career of capturing hearts over the last decade and change, Pedro Pascal has amassed quite the filmography.

The beloved Chilean-American actor (better known as Hollywood's collective daddy) has collected big-name parts across a number of celebrated IPs including Star Wars (The Mandalorian), DC (Wonder Woman 1984), and even video games.

So here is a look at the illustrious career (so far) of Pedro Pascal.

Ranking Pedro Pascal's Best Roles

10.) Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Pedro Pascal

After having gotten his start in Hollywood doing bits on hit TV series like Law & Order and NYPD Blue, Pedro Pascal popped up in Joss Whedon's long-running teen hit Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Pascal guest-starred as UC Sunnydale student Eddie in one episode of Season 4, sharing the screen with Sarah Michelle Geller's ritual Vampire Slayer.

9.) Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Pedro Pascal

In Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman follow-up, The Golden Circle, Pedro Pascal embodied the role of Jack Daniels aka Agent Whiskey. While the actor gets to showcase some fun action throughout, this part ultimately comes down to fairly generic quippy dialogue from Pascal that rarely does much to stand out.

8.) SNL "Waking Up" Skit (2023)

Pedro Pascal

In February 2023, Pedro Pascal had the chance to host an episode of the long-running late-night sketch show, Saturday Night Live. One of the highlights of the night was Pascal's work in the "Waking Up" skit. In it, the actor plays a man who after waking up from a coma appears to now to be speaking with, what cast member Kenan Thompson describes as, "this LA mush mouth thing." Hilarity ensues, with Pascal's performance making a number of his sketch mates break character and cementing this character as an internet meme.

7.) Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal joined the super-powered world of the DCEU as Max Lord in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984. In this movie the actor cranks it up to 11, hamming it up as the villainous TV personality and oil magnate. The character can be a little much at times and does not have much depth beyond the typical superhero villain movie fare, but there are moments where Pascal's Max Lord shines in what is largely considered a fairly forgettable entry to the DC franchise.

6.) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

Pedro Pascal

Playing billionaire uber Nicholas Cage fan Javi Gutierrez in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is probably the most fun Pedro Pascal role to date. He stars alongside a fictionalized version of Cage, getting to live out every superfan's dream as he goes on a rollicking action-packed adventure with his favorite actor in the entire world.

5.) The Book of Boba Fett (2022)

Lucasfilm

While critical reception to The Book of Boba Fett may be middling, it is hard to deny that the episodes featuring Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin are not some of the best Star Wars in the Disney era. Pascal's work on the Dinsey+ spin-off features some of his best as the silver-clad Mandalorian, and the reason Boba Fett is not higher on the list is that Pascal's appearance is ever so brief.

4.) Narcos (2015-2017)

Pedro Pascal

One of Pedro Pascal's breakthrough roles came in Netflix's hit drug-busting drama Narcos. Starring as former DEA agent Javier Pena, Pascal can be seen in all three seasons of the series, getting to show off his dramatic range as his character aims to take down the Columbian Medellín and Cali Cartel. This gripping and multi-layered performance from the Chilean actor continues to stand up there as one of his best.

3.) Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Pedro Pascal

If one were to trace where the internet's thirst after Pedro Pascal came from, Game of Thrones would probably be a good place to start. In the stellar adaptation of George R.R. Martin's fantasy world, Pascal plays Prince Oberyn Martell (aka the Red Viper of Dorne). Pascal gets to have a lot of fun over Season 4, drinking, eating, and sleeping across Westeros, all before his charismatic prince meets his end at the (literal) hands of the gargantuan Mountain.

2.) The Mandalorian (2019 - Present)

Lucasfilm

While Pedro Pascal may have had better roles, it is hard to deny that he has done anything more iconic than Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Pascal stars as the titular Mandalorian, almost singularly keeping Star Wars afloat while the franchise did a bit of soul-searching. His performance as Din Djarin does largely revolve around the sort of stoic gunslinger fare usually reserved for the likes of Clint Eastwood, but Pascal knocks it out of the park in this sci-fi take on the classic western.

1.) The Last of Us (2023)

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal's most-recent new TV role is also his best. The Chilean-born actor took on Joel Miller in HBO's adaptation of the critically-acclaimed PlayStation game, The Last of Us. Season 1 of the series showcased what Pascal can do on-screen, featuring his best acting. This multi-layered post-apocalyptic performance is something that will almost surely bring the actor to awards glory when Emmy time comes around.

A Comprehensive List of Pedro Pascal’s Movies & TV Shows

Pedro Pascal

With 60 credits to his name (at the time of writing), here is a list of Pedro Pascal's most significant TV and movie roles:

The Last of Us (2023-Present)

(2023-Present) The Bubble (2022)

(2022) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

(2022) The Book of Bobat Fett (2022)

(2022) Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

(2020) Triple Frontier (2019)

(2019) The Mandalorian (2019 - present)

(2019 - present) Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

(2017) Narcos (2015-2017)

(2015-2017) The Great Wall (2016)

(2016) Game of Thrones (2014)

(2014) CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2012)

(2012) The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

(2011) The Good Wife (2009-2011)

(2009-2011) Law & Order (2008)

(2008) NYPD Blue (2001)

(2001) Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1999)

What Was Pedro Pascal’s Breakout Role?

Pedro Pascal

While Pedro Pascal had a lengthy career in Hollywood before this project, it is hard to deny that his breakout role was not as Prince Oberyn Martell in HBO's Game of Thrones. When looking at his filmography, it is easy to trace the trajectory of where his career would go next after appearing in the hit HBO fantasy series.

Why Is Pedro Pascal So Famous?

At the moment, Pedro Pascal's fame has reached a fever pitch. This is likely because of the one-two punch the actor served to kick off 2023 with HBO's The Last of Us and Season 3 of the hit Disney+ title, The Mandalorian.

What Is Pedro Pascal’s Most Famous Movie?

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal's most famous movie to this point is either Wonder Woman 1984 or The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter of which has taken on a life of its own since release, becoming a popular internet meme along with a cult hit on streaming.

What Was Pedro Pascal’s Top-Grossing Movie?

Thus far in his career, Pedro Pascal has been a part of a number of financially successful blockbusters, but none have reached the heights of Kingsman: The Golden Circle. According to Box Office Mojo, the Kingsman sequel made just under $409 million at the worldwide box office, a whole $100 million more than his next biggest movie, The Great Wall.

Pedro Pascal News & Upcoming Movies

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal currently has a number of projects in various stages of development. In the world of IP, the actor will be a part of the upcoming Season 2 of The Last of Us as well as Season 4 of The Mandalorian.

According to Pascal himself, "There is a chance" The Last of Us' second season will begin filming later this year, with production taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

Season 4 of The Mandalorian reportedly has a similar production timeline with cameras supposedly set to roll this fall as well. After that, the 48-year-old will don his Mandalorian armor in the newly announced MandoVerse film from Dave Filoni.

The actor can also be seen later this year alongside Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almodóvar's Strange Way of Life. Pascal stars in the film as a cowboy headed on a journey across the desert with his friend (played by Hawke); however, things are not as they seem, as the reason for their trip is revealed to be for other reasons than initially presented.

Also on the docket for Pascal are comedy caper Drive-away Dolls, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck Oakland-based drama Freaky Tales, and HBO's David Harbour-starring true crime series My Dentist’s Murder Trial.

Pedro Pascal can be seen now in The Mandalorian on Disney+ and The Last of Us on HBO Max.