Pedro Pascal Reignites The Mandalorian Movie Possibilities

Even though Star Wars Celebration and the 2022 D23 Expo have both come and gone, Star Wars still have no answers as to when that galaxy far, far away will return to the big screen.

While movies helmed by Kevin Feige, Taika Waititi, and Rian Johnson are supposedly still in the works, current Star Wars storytelling appears to be on Disney+ with Andor, The Mandalorian, and Ahsoka set to take center stage in the coming weeks and into 2023.

Of the three live-action series, the ongoing story that Star Wars films once offered exists in The Mandalorian and will continue in Ahsoka, both of which are overseen by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Since Lucasfilm has yet to fill Star Wars' absence at the box office, some are now wondering if Mando's destiny extends beyond Disney+ and possibly theaters.

Star Wars

When Fandango asked both Rick Famuyiwa and series star, Pedro Pascal, about possibly ending The Mandalorian with a film, the director played it safe while Pascal acknowledged it as "a great idea."

According to Famuyiwa, a Mando movie is something that he doesn't "know anything about:"

"I have no. You're coming at us hard. Um, yeah, that's something I don't know anything about."

In addition to noting that the question was a good one, Pascal had more to share, saying, "I'll answer for him. Yes, he wants to:"

"I'll answer for him. Yes, he wants to. Yes, he wants to, and that's a great idea, and if it isn't a conversation already, then it will be after today."

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time the actor has commented on a Mando's move to the movies.

During Star Wars Celebration in May, Pascal confessed that The Mandalorian on the big screen may be "inevitable," despite him having "no idea" about how and when that might happen.

Is The Mandalorian Movie Lucasfilm's Endgame?

As the Mando-verse began to take shape with additional seasons of the breakout series, followed by The Book of Boba Fett and now Ahsoka, Lucasfilm teased the potential for a crossover event.

While it's true that crossovers have been happening on Disney+ for a while now via Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka, they don't appear to be the "event" the studio once alluded to.

Therefore, given the history these characters are building with one another, their stories could eventually culminate in a shared tale worthy of the theatrical experience.

While fans would love it, it appears that Pedro Pascal would as well. And even though neither he nor Rick Famuyiwa gave anything away, the fact they were careful in their responses suggests that there may be something they were trying to avoid.

If so, this could explain why Lucasfilm has yet to confirm Waititi, Johnson, or Feige's previously announced films, as the studio wants the focus to remain on the story it's building on Disney+.

As to whom would direct The Mandalorian movie, fans naturally have a few candidates in mind, with one of the top choices being Jurassic World star and Star Wars Disney+ director, Bryce Dallas Howard.

In fact, Howard seems willing to take on the job as, when asked about her interest in directing a Star Wars film, she admitted: "it would take someone asking me."

Of course, another option may be Rick Famuyiwa, especially since he was in attendance at the D23 Expo and, according to Pascal, "wants" to direct such a film.

Hopefully, Lucasfilm's intentions - and Pedro Pascal's comments - will become more clear following the release of Season 3 of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka next year.

The Mandalorian and Ahsoka are both set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.