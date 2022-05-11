Will Bryce Dallas Howard Direct a Star Wars Movie? The Mandalorian Helmer Responds

Following 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, the future of Star Wars was uncertain. That is, until Lucasfilm offered fans a new hope in the form of The Mandalorian on Disney+. While the show debuted a month prior to the Skywalker Saga's final film, its popularity only grew throughout its inaugural season and subsequent Season 2, both of which featured episodes helmed by various directors. But perhaps no director has resonated with fans as much as Bryce Dallas Howard.

The Jurassic World actress and daughter of Solo: A Star Wars Story's director Ron Howard, Bryce Dallas Howard made her directorial debut within that galaxy far, far away with Chapter 4 of The Mandalorian. She followed that effort by leading the way on Chapter 11 in Season 2, which brought Bo-Katan Kryze into live-action.

While both episodes succeeded with audiences, fan interest in Howard directing a Star Wars feature film reached a fever pitch following her Mando-centric episode of The Book of Boba Fett titled "Return of the Mandalorian."

So would the actress and director be interested in making the jump from Disney+ to the big screen? Now that the Jurassic World Dominion press tour has begun, fans are finally getting answers.

Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Directing a Star Wars Movie

In talking with Gizmodo, Bryce Dallas Howard responded to questions about her interest in directing a Star Wars film, saying, "Oh, my goodness. I think it would take someone asking me."

To date, Lucasfilm has announced several Star Wars films with Rogue Squadron currently slated for a late 2023 release. While Kevin Feige's Star Wars film is reportedly being written, little to no updates have been shared about the studio's other announced films, including Rian Johnson's trilogy and Taika Waititi's film.

Many fans are anticipating updates and potentially new announcements during Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California from May 26-29.

When Howard was asked if she was surprised about directing a Mandalorian episode in a series titled The Book of Boba Fett, the director responded with, "Oh, no. I mean, I absolutely loved that... I love Mando:"

“Oh, no. I mean, I absolutely loved that. [Producers] Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been incredibly inclusive since the beginning. And so it’s something that they had talked about doing. And it was just so... it was great. I love Mando.”

When Will Lucasfilm Sign Bryce Dallas Howard?

Even though Howard wasn't surprised by the Mando episode of The Book of Boba Fett, the same can't be said for the fans. In fact, the episode felt more like the unofficial first episode of The Mandalorian's third season than the continuation of Boba Fett's solo story.

But due to its masterful execution and pitch-perfect Star Wars tone, fans didn't care. From Mando's entrance to the introduction of a new Star Wars planet to the reveal of Mando's new ship, this episode left Star Wars fans on a high and instantly ranked as one of the best Star Wars Disney+ episodes yet.

However, what's particularly interesting about Howard's response is her saying that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni planned for this Book of Boba Fett episode in advance. And, the fact that they chose her to direct it says even more.

Perhaps there are already plans for Howard to helm the long-discussed crossover event featuring Mando, Ahsoka, and Lucasfilm's Star Wars Disney+ shows? Now that Ahsoka has begun filming, it would seem that plans for such a crossover have only progressed; and with Star Wars Celebration looming, an announcement could be on the way.

After all, Howard's response about just needing to be asked doesn't just communicate interest but confidence.

And, if Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is aware of Howard's consistency and success in terms of her Star Wars episodes thus far, it's likely that there have already been discussions.

Still, the one thing that could prevent Lucasfilm from hiring Howard to direct is the fact that she hasn't directed a feature-length film herself yet. However, since her remake of 1986's Flight of the Navigator is currently in pre-production, that's all about to change. And, if it's anything on the level of her work on The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett, it would be in Lucasfilm's best interest to sign her up sooner rather than later.