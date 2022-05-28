The Mandalorian Movie? Pedro Pascal Addresses Big Screen Possibilities

While it will still be some time until Star Wars moves back to the big screen after the Skywalker Saga ended with Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, the TV universe is carrying the load for the franchise for the time being. Those efforts started with The Mandalorian in 2019, featuring Pedro Pascal in the leading role as Din Djarin, a character who took the world by storm upon his debut.

Although Season 3 of The Mandalorian is still some time away, the intergalactic warrior has been arguably the biggest name in Star Wars' TV expansion over the past few years. With two seasons of his own show and a role in the final three chapters in The Book of Boba Fett Season 1, the hero has carved out his own space in the Star Wars universe outside the 11 movies from the past 45 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that status makes fans wonder whether Pascal would ever be in line for a transition into a future Star Wars movie, particularly as one of the biggest names from Lucasfilm's small-screen endeavors. As it turns out, Pascal himself has thought about this, and it's certainly something that he would love to see happen someday.

Pedro Pascal on Mando's Big-Screen Ambitions

Star Wars

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal spoke with Variety at Star Wars Celebration about the possibility of moving the show's story to a theatrical movie setting.

When asked about when his show potentially moving to the big screen, Pascal admitted it might be "inevitable," but he doesn't have any ideas when it could happen. However, he also shared how excited he would be to see a Mandalorian movie:

ADVERTISEMENT

"That’s a good question. Don’t you think it’s inevitable? I personally...I have no idea, but that would be a dream come true. Not that any more dreams could possibly come true! Maybe I’ve had my fill."

Pascal also shared how great it's been to go back to the big screen as a whole with the entertainment industry, even with the work he's doing to help build the expanded universe in the Disney+ sphere. Specifically, he celebrated that audiences are coming back and enjoying these events as a group, making it clear that he would love to see that same thing happen for The Mandalorian:

"Yeah, and seeing just the trailer on a big screen like that, the way it envelops you and takes you back. At the same time, it is beyond special to be able to kind of have the intimate experience that we do have with these chapters of Mandalorian and everything, its expanded universe, everything that is to come, everything that has just started as far as Obi-Wan Kenobi. And we’re figuring it out. It must be amazing for you to kind of just see different ways of, like…seeing the entertainment industry evolve in so many new and different ways. I love going to the movies, I’ve gone back, going back and just being able to be with an audience again is one of the most important things to me. If it happens with The Mandalorian, all I can say is…please."

Will The Mandalorian Hit the Big Screen?

Disney has already shown that it can weave its work on Disney+ with its material in the movies, as was proven with Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While that hasn't happened yet with Star Wars, mainly due to a lack of movies that have been released in the past three years, Pascal seems ready to try it out and see what happens.

The big question is whether Pascal would star in a Mandalorian-centric movie or appear as a supporting character, particularly considering his solo series' timeframe being set directly after the original trilogy. Star Wars is clearly not opposed to doing prequel-style movies like Rogue One and Solo, so the chance is there for Pascal to take on that challenge, but there are no signs pointing to when that might come.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of those details, the foundation is there for Din Djarin and possibly some supporting cast members to make the jump to the big screen should Lucasfilm choose to go that route. His own solo series' third season will help move his journey forward in groundbreaking ways when it arrives, and after that, the path seems to be wide open for the franchise's OG Disney+ star.

For now, Season 3 of The Mandalorian is set to debut on Disney+ in February 2023.