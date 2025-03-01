When Are The Oscars 2025 & Red Carpet: Date, Time And How To Watch

This weekend, fans will finally get some answers as The Oscars 2025 hits the airwaves with the annual awards show and signature red carpet. The 97th Academy Awards will finally bring the 2025 awards season to a close in what has been one of the tightest awards races of all time.

As confirmed on the official Oscars website, the 2025 Oscars kick off on ABC on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET.

The televised ceremony is set to run for roughly three hours, but (as is often the case) there is a chance that it goes longer.

When Does The Red Carpet Start For The Oscars 2025?

ABC

Preceding the official Oscars telecast will be its annual red carpet, where fans can get a glimpse of Hollywood's best and brightest as they arrive for the event at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

ABC announced that its official red carpet pre-show will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025, running for half an hour before the ceremony starts on both ABC and Hulu.

The Oscars Red Carpet Show will be hosted by dancer, singer, and actress Julianne Hough as well as TV personality Jesse Palmer (who fans may recognize from The Bachelor franchise), featuring the pair as they react to various stars' arrivals and interview esteemed guests and nominees from the night.

E! News will also have a crew live on the red carpet, starting its coverage at 4 p.m. ET. The E! News red carpet show will be hosted by Zanna Roberts Rassi, NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor, Christian Siriano, Yvonne Orji, Keltie Knight, and Will Marfuggi, with an Oscars pre-show starting half an hour before the ceremony.

And ABC News will be on the red carpet all day long, with hosts Linsey Davis, Whit Johnson, and George Pennacchio walking audiences through the biggest storylines for the night starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where To Watch The Oscars

Fans can watch The Oscars 2025 for free over-the-air on ABC from 7 p.m. ET to around 10 p.m. ET on cable, satellite, or YouTube TV.

How To Stream The Oscars

For the first time, The Oscars will be available to stream live as it airs as well as its typical home on linear TV. In a first for the Academy Awards, fans can stream the event on Hulu starting at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2.

It will also be available online for YouTube TV subscribers as a part of its normal ABC channel lineup.

Who Is Hosting This Year

ABC

After two years of being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, The Oscars are going a different direction for the 2025 ceremony. Former late-night TV staple and comedian Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards, marking the first time he has worked with the event.

O'Brien was first hired back in November, after Kimmel and fellow stand-up comic John Mulaney reportedly turned down hosting duties.

The former Conan host told People that he was excited to get the call from the Oscars production team, saying, "Yes, let’s do this thing:"

"I thought about when I was a kid watching the Oscars, and I was very interested in watching Johnny Carson host and I think I saw Bob Hope early on. My gut reaction, which I usually go with, was, 'Yes, let’s do this thing!'"

The 2025 Oscars begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2.

Read about every superhero movie to win an Oscar here.