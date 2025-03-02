Anora: How To Watch & Stream Online Before Oscars 2025

Anora fans have ample opportunity to watch and stream the hit 2024 movie before it takes the spotlight at the 2025 Oscars.

Anora is already a massive winner after the Producers Guild of America awards, where it won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures against heavy competition. It also earned six nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

After a May 21 release at Cannes and an October 18 release in the United States, it continues to hold strong amongst a massive 2025 slate of releases.

How Fans Can Watch & Stream Anora Online

Anora

Below is a list of every available option fans can use to watch and stream 2024's Anora (see more on the film's ending here) before its run at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2.

Theaters

After debuting in United States theaters about four and a half months ago, Anora can still be viewed on the big screen in select theaters across the country and the world.

Thus far, it has grossed about $41 million at the global box office against a budget of only $6 million.

Apple TV

Anora is currently available to buy or rent on Apple TV. Fans can rent the film for $5.99 or purchase it outright for $14.99

Amazon Prime Video

Those looking to view Anora on Amazon Prime Video can do so now. As is the case with Apple TV, it comes at a $5.99 rent price and a $14.99 purchase price.

Fandango at Home

Fandango at Home currently has Anora available for viewers to purchase or rent. This comes at a $5.99 price point for renters and $14.99 for buyers.

Streaming on Hulu

While Anora will eventually begin streaming on Hulu, viewers will still have to wait a little longer for that opportunity.

Per Rolling Stone, the 2025 Oscars contender will be available to stream on Hulu starting on Monday, March 17.

Looking forward to the Oscars? Find out when and how to watch both the Oscars & Red Carpet ceremonies here!