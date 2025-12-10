One Piece Netflix’s Ace Actor Shares Anime-Inspired Look Ahead Of Season 3 Debut

Xolo Maridueña, the actor behind the One Piece Netflix series' Ace, just shared an exciting anime-inspired look behind the scenes as he anticipates his Season 3 debut. The second season of Netflix's hit One Piece adaptation has not even left the dock, yet a course has already been charted for the show's eventual Season 3.

One Piece Season 3 is in the midst of production, continuing the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his lovable crew, known as The Straw Hat Pirates. The beloved anime adaptation will introduce some major characters from the original series in Season 3, including Maridueña as Luffy's long-lost foster brother, Ace.

Maridueña seems to be already leaning into him bringing the fan-favorite character to life. In a new Instagram post from the 24-year-old One Piece star, Maridueña looks just like his on-screen counterpart.

Instagram

The former Blue Beetle actor posted a new story on his personal Instagram account from what seems to be Cape Town, South Africa (where the live-action One Piece series shoots). In the image, the actor appears to be showcasing his anime-accurate musculature for his portrayal of Ace, accompanied by an ace playing card and the character's iconic orange bucket hat and goggles.

Even though fans have not yet gotten to see Maridueña's take on the beloved anime character on-screen, this gives them a pretty good look at what he may ultimately look like when he does eventually appear in the hit swashbuckling series.

One Piece Season 3 is actively in the process of filming in Cape Town, with Maridueña as one of the show's most significant additions for the new season. Maridueña joins the likes of Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, and Mackenyu on the live-action One Piece cast.

Season 2 of the live-action Netflix series is set to arrive on the streamer in March 2026, continuing the story of Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy as he and his crew sail the high seas in search of a sacred treasure known as the One Piece (read more about One Piece Season 2 here).

What To Expect From Xolo Maridueña's Ace in One Piece Season 3?

Toei Animation

While One Piece Season 2 will introduce audiences to new fan-favorite characters from the anime, like Tony Tony Chopper and the entire Baroque Works crew, Xolo Maridueña's Ace will be the big name to debut as a part of Season 3.

Ace is a major player in the One Piece universe, and his introduction will add a whole new layer to the franchise. It is just exciting to see someone as beloved by fans as Maridueña bring the role to life in live-action.

In the manga and anime the hit streaming series is based on, Ace is introduced as Luffy's long-lost foster brother and the one primarily responsible for Luffy's love of all things pirates.

Ace is hiding a pretty big secret though, whether he knows it or not. The character is secretly the biological son of the legendary pirate Gol D. Roger, also known as the man who initiated the hunt for the One Piece in the first place. Because of his familial connection, Ace may be holding some family secrets that could help the Straw Hats on their quest to find the sought-after treasure.

Formally introduced in the Arabasta Arc of the manga/anime, Ace goes on to become a key figure in the overarching journey of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

After some time helping the Straw Hats along with his pirate crew known as the Spade Pirates, Ace is captured by the villainous Marines and eventually executed. It is his death that triggers Luffy and his team to decide to take two years off from their search for the One Piece to train and come back stronger to resume their quest to become the most prolific pirating crew ever.

Ace's death is one of the early catalysts of the One Piece story, so it would seem that Netflix's series is gearing up to bring that iconic moment to life.