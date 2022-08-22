Watch: Disney+ Reveals First Trailer for New Obi-Wan Kenobi Special

While recent years have been dominated by Star Wars content from the post-Return of the Jedi era, that all changed in May of 2022 when Lucasfilm chose to highlight another Jedi's return in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Set a decade after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi reunited prequel trilogy stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen while also filling in the gaps between both of George Lucas' Star Wars trilogies.

Despite the fact that the series reception was somewhat mixed, for Star Wars fans, just the return of McGregor and Christensen to that galaxy far, far away made it a success.

And now, for fans eager to know more about this prequel reunion and what went on behind the scenes, Lucasfilm is pulling back the curtain on the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi just in time for Disney's streaming service's annual Disney+ Day.

Star Wars Releases Obi-Wan Kenobi Documentary Trailer

Star Wars has released a trailer for its Obi-Wan Kenobi documentary, titled Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. This behind-the-scenes look at Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on September 8 as part of Disney+ Day.

The trailer footage for A Jedi's Return featured several sneak peeks of what went on on-set and behind the scenes, including shots of Hayden Christensen filming his various cameos for the series.

While Christensen's presence in the show was limited, his roles were varied in terms of his appearance, as he was playing both Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader.

The trailer also included a voiceover from Obi-Wan's Ewan McGregor who, in discussing the show, admitted that "I don't think I'd imagined the scale of the series."

In addition to highlighting both Christensen and McGregor, the trailer also included footage and dialogue from Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow.

To further promote this behind-the-scenes special, Star Wars also released a poster for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return.

Why Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return is a Different Star Wars Doc

It's not unusual for Disney+ to release a documentary on the making of its latest Star Wars streaming series. But Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return is different for several reasons.

First of all, most of Lucasfilm's Star Wars Disney+ documentaries have been part of the Disney Gallery collection. The Book of Boba Fett has a Disney Gallery episode, and several have been released for both seasons of The Mandalorian.

However, A Jedi's Return doesn't have the Disney Gallery in its name, nor does it make mention of this series at all.

Also, as the doc's trailer showed, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return will highlight the return of Christensen and McGregor, as well as the experience of returning to their roles after seventeen years.

Fans saw their characters cross paths again on the show, but their behind-the-scenes reunion as actors is sure to be just as emotional.

Finally, the fact that this special is premiering on Disney+ Day is interesting because Lucasfilm has yet to confirm if Obi-Wan Kenobi will receive a second season. Since Disney+ Day is all about news and announcements, can fans expect a special reveal as part of A Jedi's Return? Is the Jedi confirmed to return again? Is the title trying to tell audiences something?

It's just one more reason to check out this behind-the-scenes look at the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi on September 8.

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available to stream on Disney+; Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return is set to premiere on September 8.