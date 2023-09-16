Netflix Announces Removal of 11 Major Movies

Netflix is set to remove nearly a dozen fan-favorite movies from its streaming service.

The removal of movies from streaming services is nothing uncommon in this day and age, with streamers like Netflix, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, and more having to regularly update their platforms as contracts for streaming rights start and end.

While recent years have seen a few more sudden removals of content as studios look to save money, each film that begins streaming on any platform only does so for an agreed-upon amount of time, leaving many destined for departure at any given time.

Netflix Losing 11 Classic Movies

Netflix is set to remove 11 classic movies from its streaming service at the end of September as all of their streaming contracts will have run their course.

Those movies will be listed below along with short descriptions:

1.) A League of Their Own (1992)

Columbia

Average Tomatometer: 95%

Average Audience Score: 87%

Director Penny Marshall teams up with Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, Lori Petty, and Geena Davis for A League of Their Own, a World War II-set dramedy centered on an all-female professional baseball league in the Midwest. Additionally, music sensation Madonna and comedy legend Rosie O'Donnell play key supporting roles in the film.

Petty and Davis play sisters playing in this league, showing their passion for the game with their coaches and other cohorts on their way to fame. Davis even earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance at the 1993 Oscars.

2.) Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Paramount

Average Tomatometer: 81%

Average Audience Score: 74%

Directed by Phillip Noyce, Star Wars icons Harrison Ford and James Earl Jones team up with one another for Clear and Present Danger, which also features Spider-Man: No Way Home's Willem Dafoe in a key supporting role.

Ford's CIA agent Jack Ryan moves up to the position of acting deputy director when Jones' Admiral Greer is diagnosed with cancer, all before Ryan uncovers a major drug scandal after an American businessman is murdered.

3.) Doom (2005)

Universal

Average Tomatometer: 18%

Average Audience Score: 34%

Andrzej Bartkowiak takes the reins on 2005's Doom, leading an all-star cast including The Boys' Karl Urban, Black Adam's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Rosamund Pike as a team of space marines that is sent to Mars.

Urban's Sarge is sent to the planet after a security breach is reported, learning about a mass murderer purposefully injected with alien DNA who breaks free and goes on a killing spree, putting the core team in serious danger.

4.) Kick-Ass

Universal

Average Tomatometer: 77%

Average Audience Score: 81%

2010's Kick-Ass features the MCU's Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Shazam!'s Mark Strong, and Ghost Rider star Nicolas Cage amidst a stellar cast of supporting characters in director Matt Vaughn's off-the-wall superhero story.

Taylor-Johnson's Dave Lizewski is an ordinary teenager set on becoming a superhero under the name "Kick-Ass" when he comes across Cage's Big Daddy, an ex-cop who trained his own daughter to become a crime-fighter herself. The three of them team up against crime boss Frank D'Amico and his son, Christopher Mintz-Plasse's Red Mist, to try to take the organization down.

5.) Lawless

The Weinstein Company

Average Tomatometer: 67%

Average Audience Score: 74%

Directed by John Hillcoat, Lawless features a massive cast including Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, Jessica Chastain, and Jason Clarke in an American crime drama based on Matt Bondourant's historical novel The Wettest Country in the World.

Hardy, Clarke, and LaBeouf's characters are bootlegging brothers who wind up in a violent conflict as Guy Pearce's ruthless lawman attempts to shut down their Prohibition-era moonshine business.

6.) Nanny McPhee (2005)

Universal

Average Tomatometer: 74%

Average Audience Score: 64%

Kirk Jones' Nanny McPhee stars Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, and Angela Lansbury in an 1860s-set story in Victorian England, with Firth's Cedric Brown hiring Thompson's Nanny McPhee to look after his seven wild children.

McPhee shows off a wide range of magical powers to keep the children in line and instill discipline within them, all while Lansbury's Lady Adelaide Stitch, the children's great aunt and benefactor, threatens to pull the family apart

7.) Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Universal

Average Tomatometer: 49%

Average Audience Score: 52%

Using a unique take on the classic German fairy tale, Snow White and the Huntsman brings a stellar cast to the screen including Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, and Chris Hemsworth to retell Snow White's classic adventure.

Theron's Queen Ravenna seizes control of her kingdom by marrying and killing its ruler, although to remain truly immortal, she must consume the heart of her stepdaughter Snow White. Stewart's titular heroine escapes as Ravenna sends Hemsworth's huntsman to retrieve her, although they end up joining forces in order to destroy Snow White's stepmother.

8.) Star Trek (2009)

Paramount

Average Tomatometer: 94%

Average Audience Score: 91%

Before joining the Star Wars universe, J.J. Abrams took his shot at the Star Trek legacy with his own solo movie, which featured John Cho, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldaña, and franchise legend Leonard Nimoy as the crew of the USS Enterprise.

This film puts the Enterprise on a crash course with Eric Bana's Nero, a Romulan commander on a quest for vengeance, as Pine's Captain Kirk and Quinto's Spock have to put their rivalry aside to fight the imminent battle.

9.) Star Trek Into Darkness (2012)

Paramount

Average Tomatometer: 84%

Average Audience Score: 89%

J.J. Abrams returned for a second round of Trek madness in 2012's Star Trek Into Darkness, bringing back most of the team from the first movie as they face off against Benedict Cumberbatch's villainous Khan Noonien Singh.

Khan is shown as a one-man weapon of mass destruction that threatens all life in the universe as Kirk, Spock, Uhura, and the rest of the team are forced into a battle for all of existence.

10.) Titanic (1997)

Paramount

Average Tomatometer: 88%

Average Audience Score: 69%

Legendary director James Cameron delivers one of the most epic movies of his career with 1997's Titanic, which was at one point the highest-grossing movie in history and still ranks in the fourth slot on that list. The film features Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose while Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Victor Garber, and the late Bill Paxton play supporting roles.

Cameron's film provides a fictionalized look at the doomed maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic in 1912, with the boat being the largest moving object ever built before it crashed into an iceberg and sank in April 1912. The cruise liner was deemed the "ship of dreams" as Jack and Rose meet and fall in love, with the story becoming an epic adventure filled with action, love, and drama.

11.) Warm Bodies (2013)

Lionsgate

Average Tomatometer: 81%

Average Audience Score: 73%

Directed by Jonathan Levine, 2013's Warm Bodies dives into a story with a unique look at the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, with Nicholas Hoult, Rob Corddry, Teresa Palmer, Dave Franco, and John Malkovich leading the cast.

Hoult's R, a zombie, spends his time traversing through an undead-infester airport eight years after a zombie apocalypse, with the film only featuring minor bits of dialogue between these creatures as they navigate this terrifying world.

All 11 of these movies will only be available to stream on Netflix until Saturday, September 30.