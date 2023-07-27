Amid the ongoing writers' and actors' strike in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon received a promising release date.

The upcoming Martin Scorsese thriller is based on the beloved 2017 David Grann novel and is set to be one of Apple's first major theatrical plays, hitting big screens worldwide and then making its way onto the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Killers of the Flower Moon is currently set to debut in theaters on October 6, but given the current job action amongst the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Scorcese's latest - along with much of the upcoming theatrical slate - has been the subject of delay speculation.

The first of these dominos to fall was Zendaya's tennis drama Challengers, which was delayed as striking actors are unable to promote their upcoming films.

When Will Killers of The Flower Moon Get Released?

Leonardo DiCaprio

According to a new report, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon will likely avoid a delay because of the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the film is likely to not shift from its October 6 release date, moving ahead despite its stars not being able to promote the movie.

Some have speculated this may be because the film will likely ride a wave of momentum on the back of director Martin Scorsese and his generally beloved history amongst audiences.

It could also be because the film mostly stars relative unknowns aside from heavy hitters Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, and Jesse Plemons.

If all goes according to plan, Killers of the Flower Moon, which debuted to rave reviews at this year's Cannes Film Festival, will open in select cities on October 6, moving to a nationwide release on October 20.

The Apple-distributed movie is also set to appear on the company's streamer, Apple TV+, but no streaming date has yet been revealed.

What Will Get Delayed Because of the Actors' Strike?

Right now, the rest of 2023 at the movies feels a little up in the air. While the likes of Killers of the Flower Moon are seemingly safe, surely some titles will not be as fortunate.

Disney's The Marvels seems to still has its flag firmly planted in its November 10 release date, as the movie's promotional cycle is very much in full effect.

This could be a similar case to Killers of the Flower Moon as the film has already seen a trailer released, and even been seen by some of the press.

Other major players in this fall's theatrical slate include Napoleon, Dune: Part Two, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, all of which could be pushed out of 2023.

Dune: Part Two specifically has repeatedly been the subject of much conversation at Warner Bros. with the studio debating a move from its November 3 date to some time in spring 2024 (via Deadline).

As the strikes in Hollywood continue, it will be fascinating to see just what comes of the studios' forthcoming theatrical schedules, and slips versus what doesn't.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to release in select cities on October 6.