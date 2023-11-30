Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese's latest historical drama, will be released online for fans to purchase very soon.

Killers of the Flower Moon hit theaters on October 20 and has since resonated with both critics and fans. However, with a $200 million budget, it is having trouble at the box office.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, the film focused on the murders of the Osage people that took place in the early 1900s. Seeing as how Scorsese is one of the biggest directors of the past 50 years, many fans are eager to be able to watch the movie once again, but this time in the comfort of their own homes.

Apple Studios

According to WhenToStream, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon will be officially released online on digital and VOD platforms on Tuesday, December 5.

This means fans purchase the film online on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

When Killers of the Flower Moon is made available online on December 5, it will have only been 46 days since the movie was first released, just one day after the 45-day window where the title was exclusively available in theaters.

When Will Killers of the Flower Moon Begin Streaming?

It is important to note that the December 5 date is only for Killers of the Flower Moon to be made available for digital purchase, and is not when the movie will begin streaming.

When it does get added to a streaming service, Scorsese's historical drama will be released on Apple TV+.

Most filmmakers and studios usually elect to release a movie on digital and VOD platforms at least a couple of weeks before it is added to streaming to maximize profits as much as possible.

While Killers of the Flower Moon was highly anticipated by many moviegoers, it hasn't performed well at the box office, so waiting a little while to release the film on the streaming service may be the route Apple Studios wants to take.

However, fans can expect the film to be streaming at least sometime before Christmas, and it is even possible that it could be added to the Apple TV+ library on Friday, December 15 or, if the film is performing well in regards to digital purchases, it may not be released until one week later on Friday, December 22 (although the former is more likely).

Killers of the Flower Moon is playing in theaters and will be released digitally on Tuesday, December 5.