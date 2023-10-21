The cast is locked and loaded for Martin Scorsese's historical drama, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Leonardo DiCaprio returns following 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (directed by Quentin Tarantino) and is joined by one of Scorsese's favorite actors, Robert De Niro.

Killers of the Flower Moon Cast: Every Actor & Character They Play

Leonardo DiCaprio - Ernest Burkhart

Leonardo DiCaprio

This is Leonardo DiCaprio's sixth feature film with Martin Scorsese. The Wolf of Wall Street is the most notable, especially from the past decade. Similar to Scorsese, DiCaprio's resume is unmatched as an Academy Award winner and one of the biggest movie stars of the past 30 years.

In Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio takes on the leading role of Ernest Burkhart, the husband of Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone) and nephew of William King Hale (Robert De Niro). He moves to Oklahoma looking for work after serving in the military and eventually finds a family.

Robert De Niro - William King Hale

Robert De Niro

Famously known for starring in previous Martin Scorsese films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, and Goodfellas, Robert De Niro is back in Killers of the Flower Moon.

William King Hale plays a pivotal role in the film as the "King of the Osage" and the uncle of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio). Look out for De Niro's performance to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Lily Gladstone - Mollie Burkhart

Lily Gladstone

The most prominent member of the Osage Nation in Killers of the Flower Moon is Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone), who marries Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Born and raised in Browning, Montana, Gladstone comes from a diverse heritage that includes Blackfeet and Nimíipuu. Her upbringing took place on the Blackfeet Nation reservation. Gladstone began her acting career in 2012, achieving recognition for her role in Certain Women.

Jesse Plemons - Tom White

Jesse Plemons

Appearing later in the film, Jesse Plemons joins as a Bureau of Investigation (BOI) agent named Tom White. He's there to investigate the recent Osage murders.

Plemons is known for his roles in Breaking Bad, an appearance in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, and a leading role in the Max series Love & Death with Elizabeth Olsen.

Tantoo Cardinal - Lizzie Q

Tantoo Cardinal

Tantoo Cardinal plays Lizzie Q, better known as Mollie's ailing mother, in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Cardinal is a prominent Canadian actress known for her roles in numerous films and TV series, her contributions to Aboriginal performing arts, and her participation in protests against the Keystone Pipeline, with notable performances including her role in the 2018 film The Grizzlies.

John Lithgow - Prosecutor Peter Leaward

John Lithgow

John Lithgow is a well-known actor who has had a long career in Hollywood and on Broadway. Some roles he's known for are in 3rd Rock from the Sun, Footloose, Dexter, and Shrek.

Lithgow portrays U.S. government prosecutor Peter Leaward who can be seen in several courtroom scenes in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Brendan Fraser - W. S. Hamilton

Brendan Fraser

Academy Award-winning actor Brendan Fraser has a limited role in Killers of the Flower Moon, but his presence is felt.

The actor, known for his work in The Mummy and The Whale, portrays W. S. Hamilton, William King Hale's (Robert De Niro) attorney.

Cara Jade Myers - Anna Brown

Cara Jade Myers

Anna Brown was a member of the Osage tribe and also the sister of Mollie Burkhart. Cara Jade Myers (Proximity and This is Us) takes on the role in Killers of the Flower Moon as one of the victims.

JaNae Collins - Reta

JaNae Collins

Taking on the role of one of Mollie Burkhart's Osage cousins (Reta) is JaNae Collins.

The actress can be seen in recent episodes of Reservation Dogs (Hulu) and Rutherford Falls (Peacock).

Jillian Dion - Minnie

Jillian Dion

Jillian Dion is a Canadian actress who has been featured in TV series like Legion (Hulu) and Motherland: Fort Salem.

Minnie is a member of the Osage tribe and a sister of Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Jason Isbell - Bill Smith

Jason Isbell

Bill Smith has a close relationship with the Osage people in Killers of the Flower Moon. He's married to Reta (JaNae Collins).

Jason Isbell takes on the role, best known for his non-acting career as a country music star. His successful music career started in his teens, leading to a publishing deal with FAME Studios and a stint with the Drive-By Truckers, followed by acclaimed solo work and albums with his band, The 400 Unit.

William Belleau - Henry Roan

William Belleau

In the Killers of the Flower Moon cast, Henry, a melancholy member of the Osage tribe, has a layered relationship with Mollie and is portrayed by William Belleau.

Belleau's previous roles have primarily consisted of minor, uncredited appearances such as the Quileute Warrior in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

Louis Cancelmi - Kelsie Morrison

Louis Cancelmi

Louis Cancelmi has established himself as a recurring collaborator with Martin Scorsese, having appeared in both Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman. Additionally, he is recognized for his significant role in Blue Bloods.

Cancelmi played Kelsie Morrison in Killers of the Flower Moon, a key part of the Osage murders.

Scott Shepherd - Byron "Bryan" Burkhart

Scott Shepherd

Byron "Bryan" Burkhart is the brother of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), who plays a significant role alongside their uncle William King Hale (Robert De Niro) in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Scott Shepherd has appeared in films, such as Jason Bourne and Bridge of Spies, and made a notable appearance in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. His most recent role was portraying David in The Last of Us HBO series.

Everett Waller - Paul Red Eagle

Everett Waller

Prior to Killers of the Flower Moon, Everett Waller was not an actor. He plays Paul Red Eagle, a leader of the Osage people during the time of the film.

In real life, Waller is the Osage Minerals Council Chairman. This cast addition is a testament to Scorsese's devotion to proper representation.

Talee Redcorn - Non-Hon-Zhin-Ga/Traditional Leader

Talee Redcorn

Talee Redcorn is a member of the Osage Tribe residing in the Pawhuska, Oklahoma region. In Killers of the Flower Moon, he plays Non-Hon-Zhin-Ga/Traditional Leader but has no previous acting credits.

Yancey Red Corn - Chief Arthur Bonnicastle

Yancey Red Corn

As a member of the Osage tribe, Yancey Red Corn was given his first acting opportunity in Killers of the Flower Moon.

He plays Arthur Bonnicastle, who achieved the position of the 8th Principal Chief of the Osage Tribe, serving a single term from 1920 to 1922 before transitioning to a council seat.

Tatanka Means - John Wren

Tatanka Means

In keeping with Martin Scorsese's casting choices, the ensemble of Killers of the Flower Moon includes Tatanka Means, a Native American comedian renowned for his roles in comedy films such as A Million Ways to Die in the West and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials.

He plays a BOI agent named John Wren who helps crack the Osage murder case.

Tommy Schultz - Blackie Thompson

Tommy Schultz

In his first-ever acting credit, Tommy Schultz plays Blackie Thompson, an accomplice in the Osage murders during the events of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Sturgill Simpson - Henry Grammer

Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson is primarily recognized as a country music artist, earning a Grammy Award and several other nominations. He has also ventured into acting, with roles in movies like The Hunt and a recent appearance in Gareth Edwards' film The Creator.

Simpson plays Henry Grammer, a bootlegger who worked in the Osage, Oklahoma area.

Ty Mitchell - John Ramsey

Ty Mitchell

Ty Mitchell has only a few acting roles to his name, but he is known for playing a cowboy on screen like in True Grit. In Killers of the Flower Moon, Mitchell plays Ramsey, an associate of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and accomplice in the Osage murders.

Gary Basaraba - William J. Burns

Gary Basaraba

Featured in Martin Scorsese's films such as The Last Temptation of Christ and The Irishman, Gary Basaraba, who notably voiced Hefty in the Smurfs movies, has made his mark as both an actor and voice talent.

Baasaraba takes on the role of William J. Burns, known as "America's Sherlock Holmes," who was a prominent American private investigator and law enforcement official.

Charlie Musselwhite - Alvin Reynolds

Charlie Musselwhite

In Killers of the Flower Moon, Charlie Musselwhite, a musician renowned for his contributions to the 1960s Chicago Blues movement and his mastery of blues music, makes an appearance. He plays Alvin Reynolds.

Pat Healy - John Burger

Pat Healy

Pat Healy is an active actor in Hollywood, landing significant supporting roles in films like Magnolia, Ghost World, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and played Jeff in the final season of Better Call Saul.

In Killers of the Flower Moon, he plays John Burger, a BOI agent working the Osage murders case.

Steve Witting - Dr. James Shoun

Steve Witting

Steve Witting is primarily recognized for his minor roles in Martin Scorsese's films, including The Wolf of Wall Street and Shutter Island.

He plays Dr. James Shoun, one of two trusted doctor brothers in Osage County who are initially respected members of their community but eventually become untrustworthy.

Steve Routman - Dr. David Shoun

Steve Routman

Steve Routman's most recognizable role is as David Stahl in The Trial of the Chicago 7. He's also made appearances in shows like The Equalizer and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Dr. David Shoun is one of two doctor brothers in Osage County during the events of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Michael Abbott Jr. - Frank Smith

Michael Abbott Jr.

Michael Abbott Jr. has previously been in series' like Inside Amy Schumer and Fear the Walking Dead. His new role as Frank Smith, a federal agent, is a massive opportunity in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Jack White - Radio Show Actor

Jack White

Jack White is best known as the lead singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter of the rock duo The White Stripes and is widely recognized for his influential role in the garage rock revival of the 2000s.

In Killers of the Flower Moon, he appropriately portrays a radio show actor near the film's conclusion.

Pete Yorn - Acie Kirby

Pete Yorn

Acie Kirby is associated with Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Pete Yorn is best known for his career as a singer, songwriter, and musician, particularly for his debut album "Musicforthemorningafter," which gained international recognition and critical acclaim.

Larry Sellers - Non-Hon-Zhin-Ga

Larry Sellers

Larry Sellers was an actor known for portraying Native American characters, including Cloud Dancing on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and Wayne's World 2.

His final role in Killers of the Flower Moon features him as the Osage Non-Hon-Zhin-Ga and will be released posthumously.

Barry Corbin - Undertaker Turton

Barry Corbin

Barry Corbin has had an extensive acting career portraying a wide range of characters in film and television, including notable roles such as General Beringer in WarGames, Uncle Bob Davis in Urban Cowboy, and Maurice Minnifield in Northern Exposure.

As Undertaker Turton, he clashes with Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) during Killers of the Flower Moon.

Steve Eastin - Judge Pollock

Steve Eastin

Judge Pollock served as a district judge in the District of Kansas in real life and during the events of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Steve Eastin's most prominent film roles include appearances in Field of Dreams, Con Air, and A Man Apart, as well as pivotal scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio in Catch Me if You Can. He is also recognized for his television work on shows like Little House on the Prairie, CHiPS, T.J. Hooker, and L.A. Law.

Elden Henson - Duke Burkhart

Elden Henson

Elden Henson is a recognizable face in Killers of the Flower Moon as Duke Burkhart, a relative of Ernest and others.

Henson starred in the Mighty Ducks films and portrayed Foggy Nelson in Netflix's Daredevil series, along with his role as Pollux in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.

Katherine Willis - Myrtle Hale

Katherine Willis

Katherin Willis is primarily recognized for her recurring portrayal of Joanne Street in Friday Night Lights. Killers of the Flower Moon marks her return to acting as Myrtle Hale, the wife of William King Hale (Robert De Niro).

Gene Jones - Pitts Beatty

Gene Jones

Gene Jones is known for his roles in Western films, having made brief appearances in No Country For Old Men and The Hateful Eight, and he has additionally lent his voice to multiple characters in the Red Dead Redemption video game series.

In Killers of the Flower Moon, Jones plays Pitts Beatty, Mollie Burkhart's guardian.

Randy Houser - Scott Mathis

Randy Houser

Randy Houser is best known as an American country music singer with notable chart-topping hits like "How Country Feels" and "Runnin' Outta Moonlight."

In Killers of the Flower Moon, he plays Scott Mathis, the proprietor of the Big Hill Trading Company, and is involved in the Osage murders.

Larry Fessenden - Radio Voice

Larry Fessenden

Fessenden has had an extensive acting career, consistently appearing in numerous films over many years, including Martin Scorsese's Bringing Out the Dead.

His prior experience in voicing video game characters (Until Dawn) explains his role as a voice actor in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Martin Scorsese - Radio Show Producer

Martin Scorsese

Adding to a longstanding tradition of making cameo appearances in his films, Martin Scorsese will again be seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, following his appearances in movies like The King of Comedy, Gangs of New York, Silence, and others.

He plays a radio show producer who helps conclude the story of the Osage murders.

Killers of the Flower Moon is now playing in theaters.