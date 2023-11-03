When Will Killers of the Flower Moon Stream Online? New Update Hints at Release Window

A new report may have revealed when Killers of the Flower Moon will become available to stream.

Directed by Martin Scorcese, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's 2017 nonfiction book of the same name and focuses on the murders of wealthy Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma.

Starring Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro, the lengthy historical drama premiered on October 20 and is currently playing in theaters; but a new update just hinted at when it could stream on Apple TV+.

When to Expect Killers of the Flower Moon's Online Release

Apple Studios

Killers of the Flower Moon may begin streaming on Apple TV+ as early as December.

According to a new report from WhenToStream, Apple recently shifted its release schedule, moving Gary Oldman's Slow Horses series from Friday, December 1 to Wednesday, November 29.

While not yet confirmed, the reshuffling may potentially be the result of Killers of the Flower Moon coming to the streamer in early December.

However, it's unlikely that the Martin Scorcese epic will be released on December 1 as that date falls short of the 45-day window where theaters exclusively showcase the film.

Therefore, the best bet for Killers of the Flower Moon's Apple TV+ premiere is the following Friday, December 8.

Why Killers of the Flower Moon Needs a December Release

One of Killers of the Flower Moon's biggest talking points is its record-breaking runtime.

At a whopping 206 minutes, there were justifiable concerns over whether audiences would be willing to sit in a theater for 3+ hours and how fewer showings per day would affect the box office.

Even so, to date, Killers of the Flower Moon has earned $100 million worldwide amidst the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

But with other competition on the horizon, such as The Marvels and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, dropping the film on Apple TV+ in early December makes the most sense, at least from Apple TV+'s perspective.

Not only will the historical epic find new life through streaming (and just in time for awards season), but the buzz surrounding the film - coupled with its all-star cast and director - is sure to rake in new subscribers for the streamer.

Audiences should expect to hear an official streaming release date for Killers of the Flower Moon in the coming weeks.

Killers of the Flower Moon is currently playing in theaters.