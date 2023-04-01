Leonardo DiCaprio's Next Movie Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

The next movie from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese is reportedly set to be a long and record-breaking one for both of them.

Killers of the Flower Moon will swoop into theaters in October under renowned director Martin Scorsese and a truly impressive cast, which includes DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, and recent Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser.

The flick will be a Western crime drama based on the 2017 non-fiction book of the same name exploring a series of Native American murders that took place in 1920s Oklahoma after oil was discovered on tribal land.

Killers of the Flower Moon Runtime Revealed (Report)

Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon

According to a report from Variety, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's next movie Killers of the Flower Moon will seemingly break both of their personal records for the movie with the longest runtime.

The report focussed on Killers of the Flower Moon seeing its premiere at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 20. But Variety also slipped that "the movie runs nearly four hours," which would be the longest runtime yet for DiCaprio - an actor who has certainly done some long movies in his time.

His current record continues to be held by the movie that put him on the map with James Cameron's Titanic running for 3 hours and 15 minutes.

All of Di'Caprio's longest movies - or, at least the eight running over 2 hours and 30 minutes - can be seen below:

Titanic - 195 minutes (3hrs 15 mins)

- 195 minutes (3hrs 15 mins) Gangs of New York - 167 minutes (2hrs 47 mins)

- 167 minutes (2hrs 47 mins) The Aviator - 170 minutes (2hrs 50 mins)

- 170 minutes (2hrs 50 mins) The Departed - 151 minutes (2hrs 31 mins)

- 151 minutes (2hrs 31 mins) Django Unchained - 165 minutes (2 hours 45 mins)

- 165 minutes (2 hours 45 mins) The Wolf of Wall Street - 180 minutes (3 hours)

- 180 minutes (3 hours) The Revenant - 156 minutes (2 hours 36 minutes)

- 156 minutes (2 hours 36 minutes) Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - 161 minutes (2 hours 41 minutes)

This may also prove to be the longest movie yet for director Martin Scorsese, whose current longest movie is 2019's The Irishman at 3 hours and 29 minutes.

The full list of Scorsese's longest movies - once again, those over 2 hours and 30 minutes - are listed below:

New York, New York - 2 hours, 43 minutes

- 2 hours, 43 minutes The Last Temptation of Christ - 2 hours, 43 minutes

- 2 hours, 43 minutes Casino - 2 hours, 58 minutes

- 2 hours, 58 minutes Gangs of New York - 2 hours, 47 minutes

- 2 hours, 47 minutes The Aviator - 2 hours, 50 minutes

- 2 hours, 50 minutes The Departed - 2 hours, 31 minutes

- 2 hours, 31 minutes The Wolf of Wall Street - 3 hours

- 3 hours Silence - 2 hours, 41 minutes

- 2 hours, 41 minutes The Irishman - 3 hours, 29 minutes

But Scorsese isn't the only director breaking records, as Christopher Nolan's next movie Oppenheimer has been said to break his own runtime record too.

Killers of the Flower Moon Might Thrive on Streaming

An exact runtime for Killers of the Flower Moon probably won't become apparent until close to or shortly after Cannes Film Festival where the movie will premiere. But as neither Scorsese nor DiCaprio has yet made a movie over three and a half hours, Killers going anywhere near four hours would make it a clear record-breaker.

This marks the seventh collaboration of Scorsese and DiCaprio after a 20-year history together that includes Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and more. The pair were set to team up again to executive produce Devil in the White City for Hulu, with Keanu Reeves attached to star, but that has since been abandoned.

One can only wonder what this runtime may mean for the movie's box office, as some audiences can be turned away by these longer commitments. And with Killers of the Flower Moon having been made on a $200 million budget - a figure close to that of most modern blockbusters - there's a lot to lose here.

The flick is set to open on October 6 in select cinemas before a wide release on October 20, eventually moving to Apple TV+. In getting that wide release, Killers of the Flower Moon already has a one-up on Scorsese's last movie The Irishman which only got a limited run and made just $8 million before going to Netflix.

Although The Irishman found some strong success on Netflix, being watched by 26.4 million in its first week - a figure which only includes those who viewed over 70% of the movie, which in this case is around 2 hours, 30 minutes.

Perhaps just as The Irishman did on Netflix, Killers of the Flower Moon will attract big numbers of the still relatively-new Apple TV+. The high-budget production, reputable director, and star-studded cast - that even includes everybody's current favorite Brendan Fraser - ought to set this one up to draw plenty of eyes.

Killers of the Flower Moon will open in select cinemas on October 6 and will be followed by a wide release on October 20. The movie will eventually come to streaming, exclusively on Apple TV+, although a release date has not yet been set.