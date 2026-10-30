Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed Series Takes a Big Step Forward And Ubisoft Reveals New BTS Photo

Ubisoft has shared an official update and behind-the-scenes photo on its exciting Assassin's Creed TV series collaboration with Netflix. Following the failure of the 2016 film adaptation, Ubisoft has been exploring different ways to bring its hit Assassin's Creed video game franchise to other formats, ultimately signing a deal with Netflix in 2020 that led to a live-action streaming series commissioned in 2025. Filming for the Assassin's Creed show began earlier in 2026, and there's now been a new update on its status.

Ubisoft provided an update on the state of Assassin's Creed across all formats in its Fall 2026 blog post. This also included a brief section on the Netflix series, which the company confirmed is "nearing completion" in terms of production. Ubisoft also shared the first behind-the-scenes photo from the production, showing Ubisoft's Head of Content, Jean Guesdon, visiting the show's set in Italy.

Production of Netflix's live-action Assassin's Creed series is nearing completion in Rome, Italy, where Jean visited the set, consulted on the scripts, and met the showrunners. Here is a glimpse of something we still can't show you.

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Guesdon is shown on a soundstage looking into the build of an unseen set. While audiences can't see what he's looking at, the expression on Guesdon's face makes it clear it's something to be excited about.

Ubisoft and Netflix confirmed earlier in the year that filming for the new Assassin's Creed show would take place in Italy, with the show set during Ancient Rome. Toby Wallace, Lola Petticrew, Zachary Hart, and Laura Marcus were confirmed as lead cast members, and Noomi Rapace and Sean Harris joined in recurring roles. This latest update also reiterated the show's latest talent addition: composer Hannah Peel (known for Insomnia and Game of Thrones: The Last Watch).

The Assassin's Creed franchise is a globe-trotting historical adventure taking fans all over the world and into different points in time. However, the franchise's Italian adventures are among its most well-received, with Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed: Revelations all set in Renaissance Italy. These games allowed players to parkour their way around some of Italy's most iconic landmarks, and this behind-the-scenes photo from the set could be a hint at one of the impressive sets being built to replicate that era.

Ubisoft ended its update on the Assassin's Creed Netflix show by saying "no release date has been communicated yet," adding that "we remain hidden in the shadows a little longer."

Netflix's Assassin's Creed Show Is Emerging From the Shadows

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After years of waiting to see what kind of fruits the Netflix x Ubisoft deal will bear, the time is nearing to see a new live-action Assassin's Creed story on screen. With this latest positive update that filming on Assassin's Creed is nearing completion, it's only a matter of time before fans will see this new take on the franchise come to streaming.

Netflix confirmed in its production announcement for Assassin's Creed that the series would not be based on any one particular game, but would instead tell an "original story set in the heart of the Roman Empire." The series is set in 64 AD, a time when Emperor Nero reigns supreme, and the Great Fire of Rome takes place, both of which the show has the chance to tackle.

The previous Assassin's Creed film with Michael Fassbender was also an original story, following Callum Lynch in the present and past as he uses his ancestor's DNA to return to 15th-century Spain. However, the movie was widely panned by critics and audiences. With this new attempt, Ubisoft and Netflix have a second chance to do the Assassin's Creed franchise justice on screen, and revisiting one of its most popular locales, Ancient Rome, shows great potential.