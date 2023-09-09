My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Gets Official Announcement (Video)

Warner Bros.' animation department just made an official announcement concerning Season 2 of Adult Swim and Max’s My Adventures With Superman.

Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen took the spotlight this summer in DC’s newest animated series, bringing an a-list team of actors to help the Kryptonian evolve into the hero fans know and love.

Earning a 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes and bringing some epic and unexpected plot points, anticipation is already high to see where Jack Quaid’s Man of Steel will go after handling his first huge problems on Earth.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 in Progress

Max

At the end of the My Adventures with Superman finale debut on Adult Swim, an announcement was made regarding the series' sophomore season progress.

Only including one still promo shot of the core trio of characters, the video featured the series’ title card along with the text "Season 2 In Production."

Adult Swim and Max initially confirmed development for Season 2 only one day after the first episode’s premiere on July 7 as a producer said that the studios "ordered two" seasons.

The full video can be seen below:

When Will My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Debut?

With this video confirming that My Adventures With Superman Season 2 is currently in development, the big question now is how long it will take for the next set of 10 episodes to make their way to Max.

Given that the series' voice actors seemingly recorded lines for the first two seasons at the same time, Season 2 could potentially hit Adult Swim and Max as early as 2024, with the likely timeframe being sometime in the summer just the way it happened with Season 1.

As for what will happen in the next 10 episodes, the Season 1 finale already has the roadmap laid out for Clark to come face-to-face with both Brainiac and General Zod, diving into two of the biggest villains from his DC Comics lore.

And with each new Season 1 episode seemingly bringing a new intense challenge for Clark to handle, it's safe to say he'll be in for plenty of epic new adventures once more information is revealed.

All 10 episodes of My Adventures With Superman are available to stream on Max.