First Footage from Superman's Next TV Show Released Online

Superman symbol
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

Marketing has begun to ramp up for My Adventures with Superman as a new teaser was officially released. 

The upcoming animated series is set to revolve around Clark Kent's younger days as he tries to balance being Superman and a reporter from Daily Planet. Jack Quaid is the voice of the Man of Steel alongside Alice Lee as Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen. 

Warner Bros. already confirmed that the show is set to begin airing later this year on the Adult Swim block on Cartoon Network. 

Warner Bros. Unveils My Adventures with Superman Footage

Warner Bros. officially released a new teaser for My Adventures with Superman, showcasing the first footage from the upcoming animated TV show. 

The 15-second teaser shows Superman saving the day (as usual) against an unknown enemy: 

Superman
Adult Swim

A closer look at Jack Quaid's Superman shows the hero's crest in the series is identical to Brandon Routh's version of the hero from the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover: 

Superman
Adult Swim

Superman informs citizens not to panic as he tries to save the day:

Superman
Adult Swim

A new look at the TV show's logo was also revealed ahead of its premiere:

Superman
Adult Swim

The full trailer can be seen below: 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Disney Announces the End of the Indiana Jones Franchise
Moana Live-Action Movie Officially Confirmed: Everything We Know
Star Wars: Christopher Lloyd Reacts to His Mandalorian Cameo With 'Back to the Future' Shout-Out
MCU: Hank Pym Almost Died in Ant-Man 3, Reveals Writer

TRENDING

James Gunn Reportedly Bringing Back Major New DCEU Hero for DC Reboot
Marvel Studios Starts Filming Wonder Man (Photo)
DC Studios' Reboot Just Got Its First New Actor (Confirmed)
Was Thor 4 a Flop? New Data Reveals the Truth
Avatar 2 Gets Disney+ Update With Streaming Release Spec Details
Tags: Superman /