First Footage from Superman's Next TV Show Released Online

Marketing has begun to ramp up for My Adventures with Superman as a new teaser was officially released.

The upcoming animated series is set to revolve around Clark Kent's younger days as he tries to balance being Superman and a reporter from Daily Planet. Jack Quaid is the voice of the Man of Steel alongside Alice Lee as Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen.

Warner Bros. already confirmed that the show is set to begin airing later this year on the Adult Swim block on Cartoon Network.

Warner Bros. officially released a new teaser for My Adventures with Superman, showcasing the first footage from the upcoming animated TV show.

The 15-second teaser shows Superman saving the day (as usual) against an unknown enemy:

Adult Swim

A closer look at Jack Quaid's Superman shows the hero's crest in the series is identical to Brandon Routh's version of the hero from the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover:

Adult Swim

Superman informs citizens not to panic as he tries to save the day:

Adult Swim

A new look at the TV show's logo was also revealed ahead of its premiere:

Adult Swim

The full trailer can be seen below:

