A new trailer for My Adventures With Superman revealed a big Kryptonite twist in the show's upcoming finale.

For those who might not know, Kryptonite is one of the few things in existence that weakens the Man of Steel. It's an iconic part of both the character's lore and pop culture as a whole.

Surprisingly, it didn't appear until Episode 7 of the series, when Mr. Mxyzptlk dropped it off with Lois Lane. Fans have been wondering how the deadly gemstone would be making its way to Clark Kent, and now it's been revealed.

Superman's Kryptonite Twist Spoiled

A new teaser for the season finale of My Adventures With Superman spoiled the big twist between Kryptonite and Clark Kent.

In the very brief trailer, Clark can be seen picking up the orb given to Lois Lane by Mr. Mxyzptlk, after it falls from where Jimmy and Lois are standing.

DC

Once it's in the hero's hands, videos of other evil Supermen across the Multiverse start to play out in front of Clark, who watches in shock.

DC

Then, the orb opens, revealing the sinister green crystal hidden within, Kryptonite.

DC

Unsurprisingly, the Kryptonite is quick to affect Clark, bringing Superman to the ground—oddly enough, it seems to hit particularly harder than other adaptations.

DC

The full teaser for the show's finale can be seen below:

What's Next for Kryptonite and Superman?

Ever since Lois Lane got the Kryptonite in Episode 7 of My Adventures with Superman, the show wanted audiences to think perhaps she would use it against Clark. Given their dynamic, it seemed clear that was never going to happen.

Instead, as everyone assumed, the green stone eventually made its way to Clark, where it was unintentionally used against him.

One can likely expect there’s some other twist ready to show itself. The world knows what Kryptonite is to Superman, so its whole interaction with him is nothing new—and surprisingly standard for a show that’s been extremely unique throughout its run.

Perhaps the other shoe set to drop will be in regards to Mr. M. After all, he did provide the deadly gem, maybe he’s watching from the sidelines, ready to jump in.

To what ends is unclear, but his involvement does beg for some resolution.

While Clark is just now being introduced to his stone allergy, odds are that by the end of the finale, someone else will get access to it. The two most obvious choices would be The General and Alex (who many believe to be a young Lex Luthor).

My Adventures With Superman is now streaming on Max.