Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Channels Iron Man With Adorable Halloween Costume (Photos)

Iman Vellani might be known as Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, but her journey into the MCU fandom started alongside the viewers with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man.

Vellani is known as one of the MCU's biggest superfans, often sharing her knowledge and expertise with the fans about Marvel properties outside of her own. She's expressed her disappointment with Black Bolt's death in Doctor Strange 2 and argued with fans over the events of the MCU on Reddit, staying as big of a fan as she was when she first jumped on the bandwagon with Iron Man.

Tony Stark has actually been Vellani's favorite hero for a long time, even during her pursuit to take on the role of Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel. She also shared her own homemade video that she developed with Ms. Marvel and Iron Man action figures a few months before her own show came out.

And now, as 2022 moves into its spooky season with Halloween, Vellani once again showed how important the MCU's original Avenger is to her.

Iman Vellani Becomes Iron Man for Halloween

Ms. Marvel star Yasmeen Fletcher took to Instagram to share images of herself and co-star Iman Vellani in their Halloween costumes for 2022.

Instagram

Vellani donned her best Tony Stark outfit, wearing black leggings and a black tank top complete with the classic Iron Man arc reactor on her chest; she also had a flight stabilizer on her wrist. On her face, she sported Tony's mustache and goatee along with a pair of aviator shades.

Fletcher was dressed as LEGO Iron Man (a red LEGO brick with an Iron Man mask on).

Instagram

Vellani and Fletcher posed for a mirror selfie with another friend as the Ms. Marvel stars donned a different kind of superhero costume.

Instagram

As Fletcher brings her mask over her face, Vellani striked her own pose, showing off the fake goatee that she made for her MCU-inspired costume.

Instagram

How Ms. Marvel Shows Iron Man’s Legacy

Iman Vellani embodying the spirit of Tony Stark is no surprise after seeing the youngster express her admiration for the MCU's first hero over the past couple of years.

While Vellani's character most adores Captain Marvel in her own solo series, Vellani actually pushed for more Iron Man love as the series shot its six episodes for Disney+. It even got to a point where Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige jokingly said she went a bit overboard, but she doesn't hold her passion back for the character in her everyday life.

With Vellani being so young, she has the chance to continue bringing MCU- inspired Halloween costumes for years to come while she keeps developing Kamala Khan in future stories. Hopefully, she'll have the opportunity to bring some Iron Man inspiration into the narrative in Phase 5 and Phase 6, and it's clear that she'll make every effort as she works with Feige and the team at Marvel Studios.

All six episodes of Ms. Marvel are available to stream on Disney+. Iman Vellani will return as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in The Marvels, which debuts in theaters on July 28, 2023.