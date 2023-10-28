Mr. Ditkovitch's Deleted Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene Just Got Revealed (Photo)

MCU fans just got a look at a scrapped scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home that would have brought back Mr. Ditkovich from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

No Way Home became the first MCU project to truly explore the possibilities of the Multiverse in play, bringing in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men along with a handful of villains from their solo films.

And with this movie and Loki being the first MCU projects to dive into those Multiversal storylines, fans are going crazy theorizing characters from past MCU-adjacent entries that could become MCU canon in the future.

Mr. Ditkovich's Cut Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene

Marvel concept artist Phil Saunders shared a new piece of concept art showing Elya Baskin's Mr. Ditkovich in a deleted scene from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The scene featured the landlord of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker, Mr. Ditkovich, and his daughter, Mageina Tovah's Ursula Ditkovich from the Sam Raimi Spidey films. Added to the photo are Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who are seen fighting on the wall with Peter inside of a Sling Ring portal.

Sony Pictures

Saunders explained that he had "a couple of days to play with [the] idea" of Holland's Spider-Man being chased through the Multiverse by Doctor Strange "through scenes from the previous movies:"

"One early idea for Spidey and Dr. Strange's chase through the multiverse was to have them battle over the source of the spell (in this early version the Book of Vishanti) through scenes from the previous movies. We were given a couple of days to play with that idea, taking screen caps from the movies and painting in Spidey and Doc. I liked the idea of taking the familiar shots and shifting the gravity and POV so that the characters would be in a completely different orientation than the action."

Mr. Ditkovich was a fan-favorite supporting character in both 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2007's Spider-Man 3.

Sony Pictures

This is far from the only art that Saunders shared, as he also posted images of scenes showing Holland's Spidey visiting other key moments from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's solo films.

When Will Tom Holland's Spider-Man Return?

Tom Holland's Spidey hasn't been seen in action since Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became the biggest solo movie in MCU history after its record-breaking theatrical run in late 2021 and early 2022.

Shortly after that film debuted, Sony confirmed that Spider-Man 4 was already in the works with Tom Holland in tow, although there are barely any signs pointing to when that film may bring Holland back into the fray.

Rumors have hinted that this new sequel could wind up being slated for release in June 2025, which would come just shortly after Fantastic Four and before both of the next two Avengers films.

And with more progress likely being made on the script with the writers' strike having concluded, anticipation slowly builds as fans wait to see what's in store for Spidey following his biggest solo film to date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase wherever movies are sold.