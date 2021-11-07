Spider-Man: No Way Home: New Promo Ads Highlight Doctor Strange's Multiverse Portals

The third film in Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise is coming up quick and marketing for the film is in full swing.

After weeks of waiting and speculating over a trailer, fans were finally gifted a proper look at Spider-Man: No Way Home in August. The trailer gave the first hints of the new film's story which sees Peter Parker trying to undo that cliffhanger from Far From Home where Mysterio revealed Spider-Man's identity to the world.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home Peter seeks the help of his Avengers teammate Doctor Strange, who promises to help him with a spell that will make everyone forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Fans will have to wait and see if the spell works, but it seems Doctor Strange's magic will be a big part of the Spider-Man film.

With a little over a month left until Spider-Man: No Way Home releases, there's more marketing than ever in circulation right now; some of it is focusing on Doctor Strange and Spider-Man's team-up.

Spider-Man Posters Feature Doctor Strange's Magic Portals

As marketing for Spider-Man: No Way Home ramps up around the world, a few different variations of promotional materials have been spotted.

One such poster that was sighted at Eternals screenings in Munich, Germany, via Twitter, features Spider-Man and Doctor Strange emerging from magic portals. A translation of the quote within the portal reads "Be careful what you wish for, Parker."

Similar character banners featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange were seen at cinemas.

Other new Spider-Man: No Way Home advertisements were spotted by a Twitter user in Mexico.

Once again, Spider-Man can be seen appearing from one of Doctor Strange's Multiverse portals here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Goes Into The Multiverse

As many fans remember from Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange's magic portals have become quite iconic in the MCU. They can transport users between time and space, and it seems they may also connect to the Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

An official poster for Spider-Man No Way Home is yet to be released, but it's rumored to be coming very soon. Given these international ads, it's possible that Doctor Strange and his portals will be featured in the major marketing for the film.

The line "be careful what you wish for, Parker" from these posters was another big moment in the Spider-Man trailer. It appears Doctor Strange's spell doesn't exactly go how Peter intended in No Way Home with the door to the multiverse seemingly flung open and plenty of threats emerging from within.

Other marketing materials for Spider-Man: No Way Home have focused more on this aspect of the film with Multiverse characters like Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Green Goblin appearing. With only a few more weeks to go until Spider-Man: No Way Home's release it will be interesting to see what other marketing materials appear around the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in cinemas on December 17.