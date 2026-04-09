12 New Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Movies Releasing in April 2026

April 2026 will see 13 new horror, fantasy, and sci-fi movies grace U.S. audiences. 2026 has much to offer in the sci-fi and fantasy realms, including Supergirl, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Masters of the Universe, Dune: Part Three, and Avengers: Doomsday, with Ryan Gosling's smash hit Project Hail Mary already in the rearview mirror. Meanwhile, horror junkies have enjoyed 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Scream 7, Send Help, Iron Lung, Return to Silent Hill, and Ready or Not 2.

Mermaid (April 8)

Mermaid

Having received strong reactions at SXSW last year, Mermaid will finally land in theaters on April 8 to tell the strange genre-blending tale of Johnny Pemberton's Doug. He plays an addict living in Florida who encounters a mermaid and nurses her back to health before he must protect her from those who would do her harm, such as Peacemaker star Robert Patrick's Ron Bocca, the villain of the piece.

Thrash (April 10)

Thrash

Thrash is a brand-new Netflix original coming on Friday, April 10, with the unique twist of being a shark survival movie that takes place on land (sort of). After a hurricane floods a coastal town and infests it with sharks, the likes of Phoebe Dynevor's pregnant Lisa and Djimon Hounsou's marine researcher Dale will fight for survival in Thrash, which hails from Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola.

Hunting Matthew Nichols (April 10)

Hunting Matthew Nichols

Hunting Matthew Nichols is an upcoming horror that utilizes the found footage style made famous by The Blair Witch Project in the vein of a modern true-crime documentary. The mockumentary horror sees a woman return to the site of her brother's disappearance two decades later, only to discover he may be alive.

Exit 8 (April 10)

Exit 8

Almost seven months after its release on home turf, Japanese mystery psychological horror Exit 8 will hit U.S. theaters on April 10. Exit 8 is, in fact, a big screen adaptation of Kotake Create's indie adventure The Exit 8 and sees a man trapped in a never-ending search for the exit to an endless subway tunnel.

Faces of Death (April 10)

Faces of Death

1978's Faces of Death is getting a sequel/remake starring Dacre Montgomery and Charlie XCX. The original movie was marketed as a documentary showcasing real, gruesome deaths, although most were faked, while others used pre-existing footage, leading to its banning in many territories. The 2026 follow-up features a website content moderator who comes across violent videos that look to be recreating the controversial original movie's kills.

The Yeti (April 10)

The Yeti

The Yeti is an all-new monster movie that is written and helmed by Gene Gallerano and William Pisciotta in their directorial debuts. The monster horror is set in 1940s Alaska, where a duo hunts for a missing oil tycoon and adventurer, taking them on a journey of creature-fueled terror in which they are pursued by the ancient Yeti.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy (April 17)

Lee Cronin's The Mummy

Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin is reimagining The Mummy franchise and has been eager to remind fans across social media that, no, the April 17 release has nothing to do with the upcoming Brendan Fraser sequel. The Mummy will star Jack Reynor and Laia Costa as a couple whose child disappears into the desert, only to reemerge eight years later and cause absolute supernatural horror.

Hive (April 17)

Hive

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez (who is surprisingly missing out on Avengers: Doomsday) starred in the 2024 horror-thriller short Hive, which is now being expanded into a feature-length movie for Tubi. The actress' teen babysitter will lose the child she is watching and navigate a sinister force in a playground of creepy kids.

Weekend at the End of the World (April 20)

Weekend at the End of the World

Weekend at the End of the World is an independent sci-fi comedy horror flick slated for a digital rollout on April 20 that picked up awards at its Grimmfest premiere, including Best VFX. Two lifelong friends, Karl and Miles, will find themselves at a secluded woodland cabin with only the end of the world standing between them and great riches, directed by Gile Klabin.

Saturnalia (April 24)

Saturnalia

Indie horror Saturnalia will come straight to digital on April 24 from Terror Films, which pays homage to 1970s Italian exploitation cinema that was known for its extreme violence produced on a low budget. Saturnalia follows a young woman who is shipped off to a prestigious academy after being orphaned, where she will encounter the cruel Headmistress Hemlock and disappearing students.

Mother Mary (April 24)

Mother Mary

A24 will resume its trend of strange releases with Mother Mary, which has been described as a pop-horror and psychosexual thriller starring Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises) and Michaela Coel (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Mary is a famous singer who turns to her estranged best friend Sam for support ahead of a comeback tour, with marketing declaring that it is neither a ghost or love story.

Over Your Dead Body (April 24)

Over Your Dead Body

Over Your Dead Body is yet another comedy horror that will close out April 2026 with the talents of Samara Weaving, Jason Segel, and Timothy Olyphant. The former two play the struggling couple Dan and Lisa, who both plot to kill each other in a remote cabin, only for strangers to unravel their murderous plans.

Released: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (April 1)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

April kicked off with an unexpected whimper as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opened to disappointing reviews, as Chris Pratt's Mario and Charlie Day's Luigi went on a sci-fi trip to space. Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach and Jack Black's Bowser also returned alongside newcomers like Benny Safdie's Bowser Jr., Brie Larson's Princess Rosalina, Glen Powell's Star Fox, and Donald Glover's Yoshi.