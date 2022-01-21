Moon Knight's New Trailer Just Broke a Big MCU Record

As Marvel Studios looks ahead to its 2022 slate of projects, the team behind the MCU remains on top of its game in the trailer department with the first full look at Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight. Giving fans the first MCU Disney+ series with an all-new hero leading the way, Moon Knight is already making an impact and becoming one of the most anticipated entries of the year.

The recently-released first trailer for Moon Knight provided a look at the MCU's take on the psychological thriller as Isaac starts off in his Steven Knight personality, only revealing his true identity as Marc Spector in the closing seconds. Also providing the first full look at Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow and arguably one of the coolest costumes in franchise history, this series is already becoming a must-watch event weeks before its debut.

After Marvel and Disney+ set a date for this first trailer's debut, it almost instantly became the most-discussed subject online and on social media as Moon Knight became a live-action reality. Even considering Marvel Studios' impressive history with view numbers for trailers like this, the latest addition set a new standard for fan engagement.

Moon Knight Sets MCU Disney+ Trailer Record

Marvel

As of January 21, 2022, the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Moon Knight boasts over 1,000,000 likes on Marvel's official YouTube channel. This sets the record for the most-liked trailer for an MCU Disney+ series, also becoming the first trailer in this category to break the 1,000,000 likes milestone.

Going back to the beginning with Marvel's Disney+ shows, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's WandaVision currently boasts 760,000 likes after debuting at the 2020 Emmy Awards. Its second trailer from Disney Investor Day 2020 now has 370,000 likes.

For Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, its first full trailer from Disney Investor Day has a total of 433,000 likes. The series' official Super Bowl trailer blew past that first total with 652,000 likes on YouTube in February 2021.

Disney Investor Day 2020 also delivered the first full look at Loki, which boasts an impressive 695,000 likes in just over a year. Tom Hiddleston's solo series released its second trailer in April 2020, which came slightly ahead of its predecessor with 723,000 likes.

What If...? also brought its first trailer at Disney Investor Day, although it came in trailing the rest of the pack with 369,000 likes. The second trailer for the first fully-animated Disney+ release saw an exponential increase in likes, now sitting at 646,000 in total.

Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel still hasn't had a full trailer or a confirmed release date yet, but about 15 seconds of footage debuted in a first look from Disney Investor Day 2020. That video has accumulated 150,000 likes on YouTube in the past 13 months.

The first full look at Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye made a major impact upon its September 2021 debut, holding the record for likes after it premiered. That video still sits in second place with 915,000 likes on YouTube.

The full rankings for Marvel Studios' Disney+ series by "like" count can be seen below:

Moon Knight, First Trailer - >1,000,000 Hawkeye, First Trailer - 915,000 WandaVision, First Trailer - 760,000 Loki, Second Trailer - 723,000 Loki, First Trailer - 695,000 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Second Trailer - 652,000 What If...?, Second Trailer - 646,000 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, First Trailer - 433,000 WandaVision, Second Trailer - 370,000 What If...?, First Trailer - 369,000 Ms. Marvel, First Look - 150,000

MCU Fans Can't Wait for Moon Knight

Marvel Studios is known for bringing some of the most exciting trailers in movie history, as evidenced by the team's impressive numbers for the MCU's movies and TV shows alike. On the movie side, the franchise boasts the four most-viewed trailers in history in their first 24 hours, seen most recently with Spider-Man: No Way Home shattering the record previously held by Avengers: Endgame.

As Marvel adds to its impressive slate of Disney+ content in 2022, the hype only continues to grow in a big way for Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight.

Outside of being an exciting character in and of himself, this series will mark the first time a new hero has headlined a Disney+ project since the MCU began its streaming venture in January 2021. Although each series has delivered new important players, like Monica Rambeau in WandaVision and Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Isaac will be the first to be the central focus in a project of this nature.

How long Moon Knight holds this record is a mystery, particularly with other exciting new shows like Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel already waiting in the wings and prepping their own first trailers. No matter what happens in that regard, Moon Knight has quickly captured fans' interest and is building a major following as it inches closer to its debut.

Moon Knight will officially begin streaming on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.