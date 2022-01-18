Marvel Confirms Ethan Hawke's Obscure Moon Knight Character

Moon Knight is set to be the first MCU project by Marvel Studios in 2022 when it premieres on Disney+. The series is developed by Umbrella Academy writer Jeremy Slater and directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab. In addition, Moon Knight will feature the Marvel debut of Oscar Isaac as the titular hero alongside Ethan Hawke's mysterious villain.

In November 2021, Marvel premiered the first official footage of the series at Disney+ Day, showcasing Isaac's Marc Spector and his first Marvel costume. After several months, marketing for Moon Knight has ramped up in the previous weeks, giving fans a peek at what's in store for Marvel Studios' latest offering.

Before the trailer's premiere, the best look at Moon Knight's MCU costume was unveiled during a short teaser. Meanwhile, it was eventually confirmed that the series would premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.

Now, the first official trailer has confirmed another mysterious detail from the highly-anticipated series.

Who Is Ethan Hawke Playing In Moon Knight?

The first official trailer for Marvel Studios' Moon Knight confirmed the identity of Ethan Hawke's MCU character.

The teaser revealed that Hawke is playing Arthur Harrow. In the pages of Marvel Comics, Harrow is a talented surgeon/scientist who secretly works for an organization called OMNIUM.

Harrow is also known to serve as an antagonist to Marc Spector's Moon Knight. The scientist suffers from a disease that has left him with facial disfigurement, thus resulting in him working to find a cure to his current condition.

It is unknown if this disease will be adapted into the live-action series.

The full trailer can be seen below:

Arthur Harrow vs. Moon Knight

Ethan Hawke was previously reported to be Moon Knight's main villain, but it's worth noting that Arthur Harrow is a fairly minor character in Marvel Comics. Despite that, it's possible that Marvel Studios may retcon the character to fit the show's narrative.

Hawke was attached to several Marvel villains such as Sun King and even Dracula in the past, so this latest confirmation that he is portraying Arthur Harrow should come as a surprise for dedicated fans.

In the comics, Harrow and Moon Knight's first encounter included zombified soldiers who were later revealed to be the scientist's "test subjects" for his experiments. The trailer showed that Hawke's Harrow has a dedicated following, seemingly suggesting that these people could be his human subjects for his dangerous experiments later on.

Harrow doesn't have any superpowers in the comics either, but there's a chance that he could use his experiments to enhance himself. By doing so, it would give him a chance to go toe-to-toe with Moon Knight when given the chance.

It's worth pointing out that Hawke previously teased that he and Isaac are "fighting for good and evil" in the series, clearly suggesting that they will duke it out at some point.

It also remains to be seen if OMNIUM, Harrow's secret organization, will be included in Moon Knight. Marvel may choose to showcase it, later on, to set it up as the main villain for a potential second season, or they could choose to reveal it in the latter half of the series to spell more trouble for Isaac's titular vigilante.

All in all, Hawke's arrival as Arthur Harrow is poised to be bad news for Isaac's Marvel hero.

Moon Knight is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.