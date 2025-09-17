Marvel Studios Announces Moon Knight Star's 2025 MCU Return

The world of Moon Knight will come back to the spotlight in the MCU, courtesy of an official Marvel Studios announcement. While Moon Knight's solo series has not yet gotten a second season, the character's popularity remains high, and fans remain eager to see more stories with the powerful, mystical hero. Looking forward, while his live-action future is still a mystery, the character will continue forward in other ways.

Marvel Studios confirmed F. Murray Abraham's return to the MCU as Khonshu in Marvel Zombies. Courtesy of an official Marvel press release, Abraham will make his second MCU appearance after debuting with Marvel Studios as Khonshu in 2022's Moon Knight.

F. Murray Abraham

Abraham's Khonshu is an ancient Egyptian god of the moon and vengeance in Marvel lore, using humans as vessels to bring the Moon Knight hero to life over the years. In the MCU, he uses Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector as his vessel, allowing Marc to suit up as Moon Knight and fight evildoers.

For Abraham's next appearance, Khonshu will use Erik Brooks/Blade as his vessel rather than Marc Spector, bringing a new flavor to Moon Knight's legacy. This version of Blade was first teased in the final credits sequence from What If...? Season 3, and this is the first confirmation that the character will have Khonshu beside him.

Marvel Zombies, Marvel Studios' next streaming release, will be the franchise's first-ever R-rated animated series. Spinning off from Season 1, Episode 5 of What If...?, the show will feature stars like Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) as their heroes fight a zombie invasion. All four episodes of Marvel Zombies will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 24.

What To Expect From Moon Knight in Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios

As mentioned, in Marvel Zombies, Khonshu will use Blade as his avatar instead of Moon Knight, giving Blade abilities and a look that fans have never seen before. Voice actor Todd Williams will join Marvel Zombies to voice Blade, working alongside Abraham to introduce a version of the vampire hunter tied to the moon god.

Thus far, Blade has only enjoyed minimal screentime in marketing material for Marvel Zombies, but those scenes have given him a chance to show off some epic action moves against the undead. Expected to bring some thrilling moments, Khonshu will only add to the excitement as his animated version takes center stage.

In one shot from the trailers, Khonshu's reflection can be seen in Blade's sword, confirming the influence the Egyptian god will have on Eric Brooks in the heat of battle.

Now, with fans still anxiously waiting to see what Marvel Studios does with Mahershala Ali's live-action Blade, Marvel Zombies will at least provide a taste of what to expect under the MCU umbrella.