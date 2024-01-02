Monster 2023 Movie Online Streaming Release Date Revealed

A new update about Monster's digital release date may disappoint fans. 

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, the 2023 Japanese film from Well Go USA Entertainment premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 17. Monster was then released in Japan on June 2, 2023.

Monster also received a theatrical run in the United States starting November 22. 

What Is Monster's Digital Release Date?

According to a report from When To Stream, Hirokazu Kore-eda's Monster's digital release date was pushed back from February 6 to February 27, 2024. 

Monster revolves around a mother's journey to unpack her son's strange behavior, leading to an intense confrontation with his teacher. Little does the mother know, the truth behind her son's condition is too much to handle.

Why the Long Wait for Monster's Digital Release Is Okay

Monster received wide praise from fans and critics, earning a 97% critic approval rating and a 91% audience score from Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics commended the main cast's performance, Hirokazu Kore-eda's master storytelling, and the film's stunning cinematography. 

Monster also claimed two notable awards, namely the Queer Palm and Best Screenplay from the Cannes Film Festival. This is on top of the six-minute ovation it received from audiences during the event.

All in all, many would agree that the longer wait for its digital release is worth it. 

Monster will be released on major digital platforms on February 27. 

