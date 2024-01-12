When will Disney's Wish be released online on digital and streaming?

Packed with original songs and Easter eggs to celebrate 100 years of Disney, Wish introduced Asha on a quest to save her kingdom from Chris Pine's King Magnifico.

When to Watch Disney's Wish Movie Online In 2024

Disney

According to When To Stream, Disney's Animation's latest offering, Wish, will be released online for digital purchase on Tuesday, January 23. The digital release comes 50 days after Wish came to theaters on November 22.

Wish struggled to land with critics, receiving a "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 48%. But the Walt Disney Animation Studios flick found far more success with general audiences, garnering an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a strong A- CinemaScore.

But alas, Wish still proved to be a flop at the box office, bringing in just $62.75 million domestically for a worldwide total of $209.77 million. As this came against a production budget of $200 million, Disney will be relying on earnings from home releases to make up for the theatrical losses.

When Will Wish Release on Disney+?

Looking at the previous two movies from Disney Animation Studios, Encanto and Strange World, both came to Disney+ just 30 days after arriving in theaters. But the window for Wish will be far longer, with 50 days already passed since Disney's 100th-anniversary celebration movie released:

Encanto : November 24, 2021 - December 24, 2021 (30 days)

: November 24, 2021 - December 24, 2021 (30 days) Strange World: November 23, 2022 - December 23, 2022 (30 days)

Turning attention to Disney's other major animated division, Pixar, its recent windows have sat at just 47 and 89 days for Lightyear and Elemental, respectively:

Lightyear : June 17, 2022 - August 3, 2022 (47 days)

: June 17, 2022 - August 3, 2022 (47 days) Elemental: June 16, 2023 - September 12, 2023 (89 days)

While past animated Disney movies have come to Disney+ quickly, the studio appears to be extending this window. This comes due to recent difficulties for animated Disney movies at the box office after now-fired CEO Bob Chapek "conditioned [the] audience" to treat those releases as "no longer special."

Wish's digital release will come 62 days after the theatrical debut. Since few Disney movies have exceeded a streaming wait beyond 90 days, the Disney+ debut probably won't be far behind the animated flick.

Looking at Elemental, the Pixar movie came to Disney+ 28 days after its release on digital, and Wish is likely to repeat a similar pattern, leaving it with an 89-90 days theatrical-to-streaming window. As such, Wish will likely come to Disney+ around February 20.

Currently, there is no news on when Wish will be available for physical purchase on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD, but that may come at some point in March a few weeks after the Disney+ release based on past patterns.

Wish will be released for digital purchase on Tuesday, January 23.