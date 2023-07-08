MCU Phase 6 Gets Frustrating Release Update from Marvel Star

The MCU Phase 6 plans received a frustrating update from Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu.

The Multiverse Saga is currently in the midst of its middle act with Phase 5 - which continues to face delays and difficulties - but some fans are already turning their attention toward Phase 6, which will bring the Kang-centric tale to an end.

Only three movies have so far been dated for Phase 6 with Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The saga-concluding phase is also expected to bring Shang-Chi 2, Armor Wars, and more.

The MCU's Phase 6 Remains in Flux

In a post on Instagram's new Twitter competitor Threads, the MCU's Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu offered an update on the status of Shang-Chi 2.

The actor noted how he "was told it would follow" the next Avengers movie, but the plan "keeps pushing back" for reasons "beyond [his] control:"

"was told it would follow avengers but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control :( hope to have more concrete news to share soon"

The statement comes as a frustrating surprise as, due to rumors, fans expected Shang-Chi 2 to release before Avengers 5, with the movie reportedly once planned to debut in between Fantastic Four and The Kang Dynasty.

With even a major star such as Simu Liu unaware of the plans for his solo sequel as plans continue to change, the Phase 6 slate is clearly in a state of flux at Marvel Studios, indicating there may still be more shifts to come.

Following the latest delays, Fantastic Four was pushed back to Summer 2025, the next two Avengers movies were delayed a year, two untitled movies were removed from the schedule, and three unknown flicks were left for release in 2026.

The current Phase 6 movie slate can be seen listed below, with the line-up starting with Fantastic Four and ending with Avengers: Secret Wars:

Fantastic Four - May 2, 2025

- May 2, 2025 Spider-Man 4 - June 27, 2025 (Rumored)

- June 27, 2025 (Rumored) Untitled Marvel Movie - February 13, 2026

- February 13, 2026 Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 1, 2026

- May 1, 2026 Untitled Marvel Movie - July 24, 2026

- July 24, 2026 Untitled Marvel Movie - November 6, 2026

- November 6, 2026 Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2026

What Movies Will Release in the MCU's Phase 6?

Destin Daniel Cretton is set to both produce and direct at least one episode of Disney+'s Wonder Man - which recently paused production - before turning his main focus over to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is currently dated for release on May 1, 2026.

Murphy's Multiverse's Charles Murphy noted Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is still "absolutely directing" the sequel despite taking the helm on Avengers 5 and producing Disney+'s Wonder Man.

As Marvel Studios reportedly wants to keep Cretton around for Shang-Chi 2, it only makes sense for the sequel to fall after Avengers 5 as the director will likely be too busy with other projects to turn out a solo movie before then.

After May 2026's Avengers 5, Marvel Studios currently has dates mapped out for untitled projects to release in July and November of the same year. Looking at the options, the latter date may be more likely for Shang-Chi 2 to release as the former probably wouldn't leave Cretton enough time after finishing The Kang Dynasty.

But with a writer's strike causing problems for Marvel Studios and the Phase 6 slate still in flux, even the studio itself may not know when it plans to release Shang-Chi 2, with that decision to be taken at a later time further into development.

With regard to what will release on the other two dates, Iron Man spin-off Armor Wars will likely fall into one, while Eternals 2 could land in the other. Although all three of these movies are all but certainly in development, the release order probably won't become apparent for some time, even to the studio.

ShangtChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is streaming now on Disney+.