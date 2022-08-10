MCU Phase 5 Disney+ Shows Will Cost Subscribers Way More Than Phase 4

Following two more Marvel Studios projects releasing in 2022, next year will finally bring Phase 5 of the MCU starting with February's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This will also include at least half a dozen new entries premiering exclusively on Disney+, kicking off a new era of storytelling from various corners of the MCU.

This new slate will include the first sophomore season for any live-action MCU show yet with Tom Hiddleston's Loki, which comes almost immediately after the MCU's first-ever Disney+ crossover event in Secret Invasion. Then, 2024 will bring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio into an epic 18-episode adventure with Daredevil: Born Again, but there are also some changes coming to the service that will house these new shows.

In March 2022, Disney announced that Disney+ would be introducing a lower-priced version of the service that included advertisements, which would arrive before the end of the year. Now, more news on that update has made its way to the public, indicating some of the adjustments that MCU fans will have to make before Phase 5 begins.

Marvel's Phase 5 Disney+ Shows Jump in Cost

Marvel

According to a new report from Variety, the pricing for Disney+ will come with a price increase coming this December, in addition to an option that includes ads. The service will now cost $7.99/month with ads, and the newly-named Disney+ Premium will cost $10.99/month, which will officially be in place on December 8.

The price bump is a massive 38% increase, the largest increase the service has seen in its ongoing fees. The ad-supported version will still include the same content as the Premium tier, though some specific programming will not run ads on its content.

This will specifically affect MCU fans watching Phase 5, which will include at least six new exclusive Disney+ premieres between Spring 2023 and Spring 2024. Some of these shows will have a longer episode count and will run over a longer period of time, including the 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again series.

Because of this, subscribers that want to keep up to date with the MCU will have to fork out many more dollars in comparison to staying in the loop with Marvel's Phase 4.

Will Disney+ Price Increase Affect MCU Viewership?

Since streaming services have become more prevalent in the overall media landscape, price increases have become somewhat normal for services like Netflix, Hulu, and even Disney+. However, with Disney+ increasing in price more this time than any previous update, this could bring any number of changes for viewership as the MCU moves further into the Multiverse Saga.

Phase 4 brought the franchise's biggest round of content in history, totaling more minutes of screentime than the entire Infinity Saga combined. Phase 5 could very well challenge or pass that mark, with the Daredevil series alone bringing at least twice as many episodes as any previous Disney+ entry, and there will be even more interconnectivity between these shows and the theatrical movies as well.

The only mystery remaining is which specific shows will actually have ads attached to them, with the report indicating that some of the titles may run the same as they always have. With Marvel being one of the biggest studios to run on Disney+, Phase 5 of the MCU will likely be included in this new round of ad-based programming, but nothing will be confirmed until the changes take effect at the end of the year.

Phase 5 of the MCU will start on Disney+ with Secret Invasion in Spring 2023.