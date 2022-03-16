Watch: Disney+ Reveals New MCU Trailer for Daredevil, Jessica Jones & More

The journey of the Netflix Marvel shows making their way onto Disney+ began last year when all the character rights to Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher finally reverted to Marvel Studios. Shortly after these characters returned, it was rumored that Charlie Cox's Matthew Murdock would appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

At the beginning of the year, evidence indicated these shows would leave Netflix by March 1, which turned out to be the case. Not only would these shows be moving to Disney's streaming service, but the streaming service would also be updating its parental controls to compensate for the addition of mature content.

Finally, these shows are all available on Disney+, and a TV spot has been released to celebrate their inclusion.

The Marvel Catalog on Disney+ Has Expanded

Disney+

In celebration of Agents of SHIELD, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders arriving on Disney+, a new TV spot has been released, including snippets from all these shows:

Pushing The Defenders to Audiences

Disney+

Considering the big push these shows are getting to make sure subscribers are aware of their addition to the catalog, it's also another way to grab fans of the original shows who subscribed to Netflix but not Disney+. It could imply that, if anything, Marvel Studios has more plans for these characters, especially Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

It's already being speculated that Krysten Ritter is preparing to return as Jessica Jones, and Ritter herself would love to play the character again. Likewise, the last time Mike Colter was asked about returning as Luke Cage, he wasn't opposed to the idea. Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige didn't dismiss the idea that both shows could return.

Fans will have to continue waiting to see what Marvel Studios plans to do with the rest of these characters. But, for now, viewers can enjoy all these shows again on Disney+.