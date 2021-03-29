MCU Toy Brought To Life With New Captain America Figure From Falcon and Winter Soldier

The first episode of Marvel Studios' new hit streaming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier closed out with the controversial introduction of a new, government-sponsored Captain America, otherwise known as United States Army Captain, John F. Walker.

This particular plot thread has been highly divisive among fans thus far, with some feeling that Walker is not Steve Rogers and is therefore horrible, and others thinking that Walker is an alright guy with good intentions.

Of course, "Episode 2" of the series opens with Walker appearing on Good Morning America, live in front of a packed stadium audience. As the announcer introduces him, John runs past the crown, smiling, waving, and even taking time to stop and sign a few autographs. In fact, in one shot, Walker can be seen signing the packaging of a Captain America action figure that bears his likeness.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION FIGURE

Toy maker Hasbro has put up for pre-order a brand new six-inch scale Marvel Legends figure from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The figure itself represents John Walker in his Captain America suit and features an interchangeable, unmasked head with the likeness of actor Wyatt Russell.

Check out the images below for a look at both the Hasbro and in-universe versions of the action figure:

From Hasbro

The thing that's sure to pique fans' interest is the fact that Hasbro's packaging for the figure is styled after the box from the toy in the show:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Also available is a new John Walker Cap Funko Pop figure, seen below:

From Marvel

THE STAR-SPANGLED TOY WITH A PLAN

These items aren't the only fun pieces of merchandise from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier out there. There are several other Funko Pops up for pre-order and there's even a look at a spoiler-heavy costume that one character will wear by the end of the series.

Hasbro surely has other additions to their The Falcon and the Winter Soldier six inch scale line-up in the works, so interested collectors should definitely keep their eyes peeled. Until then, the series continues to stream on Disney+ on Fridays.