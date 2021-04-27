Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier & Wyatt Russell's US Agent Receive New Marvel Figures

Marvel Studios has been on a roll when it comes to their original Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings on Disney+. The Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan-starring Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped up just last weekend and delivered an action-packed finale that ended up satisfying most fans.

And of course, the MCU's second Disney+ outing arrived hot on the heels of Marvel and Disney+'s other mega-hit streaming show, WandaVision, which was the first Marvel Studios series out of the gate.

This all comes before Loki, which premieres on June 11 and will see fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the God of Mischief.

To commemorate all of these popular programs, many fans like to add to their action figures collection and display the characters from the MCU proudly on shelves or in display cabinets.

WITH MARVEL LEGENDS FIGURES, YOU CAN CHOOSE WHO WIELDS THE SHIELD

Hasbro, as part of their Fan First Monday live stream (which is a regular feature for the toymaker), revealed the full complement of action figures in their very first MCU/Disney+ dedicated wave. Some of these figures had been revealed previously, but this was the big unveiling of all the models.

Hasbro

First up is the former Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, decked out in his one-sleeved outfit from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He comes with a set of alternate hands. This Winter Soldier figure is now available for pre-order here.

Hasbro

Next, there's breakout star Baron Helmut Zemo, who first made his presence known in Captain America: Civil War before tearing up the dance floor in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Zemo arrives with some alternate hands, his HYDRA book, a golden pistol, and two heads: one masked and one unmasked. This Zemo figure is now available for pre-order here.

Hasbro

And then there's the love-to-hate (or maybe hate-to-love) government-sanctioned, replacement Captain America, Wyatt Russell's John F. Walker. This Walker figure is wearing his U.S.Agent suit from the closing moments of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and comes packed with alternate hands for Wyatt Russell's character. This U.S. Agent figure is now available for pre-order here.

Hasbro

And then there's Vision. Or one Vision, just not the conditional Vision and not Wanda's Vision. If confused, please familiarize yourself with the thought experiment 'The Ship of Theseus' in the field of identity metaphysics. This figure for The Vision is now available for pre-order here.

Hasbro

And now the Scarlet Witch herself, Wanda Maximoff. With alternate hands and clip-on magic effects, she's ready to accidentally, mentally enslave an entire town. This Scarlet Witch figure is now available for pre-order here.

Hasbro

And finally, "Let's hear it for Captain America!" The MCU's new Cap, Sam Wilson features the famous shield included along with him. His wings are pieced out, with a part included in every figure in the wave. Collect them all to assemble Sam's full wingspan. This figure for Captain America is now available for pre-order here.

There's also a Loki figure decked out in the garb of the mysterious Time Variance Authority which can be seen here.

AND THERE'S STILL MORE MARVEL LEGENDS TO COME

This isn't the only Disney+ wave that Marvel Legends will bring this year. Figures featuring characters from What If...? will release later this year, alongside collectibles for other MCU properties like Black Widow, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After a very light year for MCU content in general last year, action figures included, MCU Marvel Legends are back in a major way in 2021. They even have a special series of more than ten figures planned from past films in Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga.

The first Disney+ wave discussed here will ship and arrive on store shelves by the Summer.