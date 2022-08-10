MCU: 7 New Marvel Legends Toys for Loki, WandaVision & What If Revealed

Disney+ has opened up a lot of doors for the MCU. No longer is Marvel Studios limited by the number of films they can release in a year. Now, the MCU can tell stories, both standalone and ongoing, through its movies as well as its content released on Disney+.

Case in point, WandaVision did a lot of the legwork when it came to setting up the storyline for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not to mention that The Falcon and the Winter performed a lot of setup for the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, namely by making Sam Wilson the new Cap.

Hasbro has always been one to produce a large breadth of Marvel characters in action figure form, and is, indeed, the most prolific when it comes to their character choices and sheer volume of product. The MCU films and series are always well taken care of by the Rhode Island-based toy company as they're always announcing new offerings featuring characters from Marvel Studios' various projects.

A Brand New Selection of MCU Marvel Legends

During a YouTube livestream, Hasbro unveiled eight all-new figures in their line of six-inch scale Marvel Legends action figures. All of these figures are of characters that have appeared on the various MCU shows on Disney+. This is also the fourth wave of figures to be released based on the streaming shows.

First up, "You're out of luck until you've gone duck." That's right, it's Seth Green's Howard the Duck based on his animation appearance in Marvel's What If...? Even though the figure itself skews a bit cartoony in its detailing, it could probably still be worked into a live-action-themed display. He also includes Scott Lang's head in a jar. 'Nuff said.

Hasbro

The fearsome leader of Hydra, Johann Schmidt aka, The Red Skull has been made in Marvel Legends before, but this version hails from his appearance in What If...? Episode One, pre-encounter with the tentacle monster, naturally.

Hasbro

Continuing on with the animated-style figures, it's Zombie Iron Man, again from What If...? The figure comes complete with a gnarly-looking zombified headsculpt and two attachable repulse blasts for his hands.

Hasbro

And rounding off the What If...? releases from this wave, it's Zombie Scarlet Witch. The way Hasbro has sculpted the hair certainly is eye-catching, with her brunette locks looking particularly hard to manage. Must be the humidity.

Hasbro

Jimmy Woo, everyone's favorite FBI Agent in the MCU! Those lessons he took with the Online Close-Up Magic University sure did pay off, and to commemorate his accomplishment, the figure comes packed with a hand holding his business card, looking as if he just pulled it out of thin air.

Hasbro

This particular figure has a glorious purpose: To stand tall and proud on collectors' shelves. The Classic Loki figure has a PhotoReal likeness to actor Richard E. Grant and some magical effects pieces that fit on his hands. Now that's classic Loki.

Hasbro

Rounding out the actual wave, sand Build-a-Figure is He Who Remains, as brought to life by Johnathan Majors. He comes complete with a unique accessory: The apple he was munching on in the Season 1 finale of Loki. And if you think this figure's cool, just wait'll you buy his Variants.

Hasbro

The Build-a-Figure for this wave his none other than the Ancient Egpytian Moon god himself, Khonshu. This figure can be assembled with the extra pieces included with every figure in the wave. He's not able to turn collectors into his avatar nor is he able to say smugly manipulative phrases in the voice of F. Murray Abraham, but this taller-than-average action figure should look fantastic and imposing on the shelf.

Hasbro

Hasbro Always Has MCU Figures Cooking

With so much MCU content right now, it's forgivable on Hasbro's part to be a bit behind with delivering figures based on fans' favorite characters. Many have been clamoring for a Darcy Lewis or Agatha. Harkness from WandaVision or a Wilson Fisk from Hawkeye. But rest assured, because they're always working on something.

In fact, they haven't yet put out the third wave of Disney+ figures. That assortment has been going up for prte-order in dribs and drabs all year long. But it should be worth the wait, seeing as how it includes sharp-looking versions of She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight, among others.

It's been said that Disney+ wave four will be out sometime in early 2023, leaving wave three to drop relatively soon, although none of the figures have shown up on store shelves just yet. Fans and collectors alike will just need to be patient for a little while longer.