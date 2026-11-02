Marvel Studios’ New Storm Actress Releases Training Photo Prepping For MCU X-Men Movie With Daredevil’s Trainer

Marvel Studios' new Storm actress Maya Boyd confirmed that preparations have officially begun for her training for the 2028 X-Men reboot. Directed by Thunderbolts* filmmaker Jake Schreier, X-Men is set for a theatrical release on May 5, 2028, marking the fresh start for the MCU's Mutant Saga. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled the core cast at 2026's D23 Expo last August, headlined by Sadie Sink's Jean Grey after her memorable debut opposite Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Joining Sink in the X-Men reboot is a long list of star-studded actors led by Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarette as Rogue, Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, and Maya Boyd as Ororo Munroe (aka Storm).

Boyd, a 23-year-old Broadway actress, is set to make her MCU debut as Storm in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, following in the footsteps of original stars Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp.

In a recent Instagram post, Naqam Washington, the trainer known for building Charlie Cox's Daredevil physique, shared a new image of himself and Maya Boyd together in a gym, confirming that training has begun for the actress ahead of the MCU's X-Men movie. Washington also offered high praise toward Boyd's dedication to training, noting, "She shows up ready and puts in the work."

"The storm is building. It’s an honor to be part of Maya Boyd's preparation for Storm in Marvel’s X-Men. Every rep, every session, she shows up ready and puts in the work. Can't wait for the fans to see her work! Storm, Goddess of Elements! Working with Maya is always a highlight of my day! However, USC beating OSU yesterday is the highlight of the month!!! Goooooooo Blllllllluuuuueee!!!!"

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Boyd's physical preparation builds on the research she has already done. Following confirmation of her casting, Boyd posted images from various Storm comics on Instagram, revealing that she has been studying the character to ensure her portrayal stands out from previous versions.

Boyd's casting has been gaining strong positive reactions from both fans and fellow Marvel stars. MCU veteran Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau, already gave her a stamp of approval following Marvel Studios' D23 2026 announcement.

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Many fans have taken the Daredevil-trainer connection as a promising sign that the action and the character's physicality will live up to the hype ahead of the May 2028 release of the X-Men reboot.

Boyd's early start on training, combined with her stage-honed presence and research, has only heightened anticipation for how the actress will bring the Omega-level mutant to the MCU.

Boyd has an extensive resume ahead of her MCU debut. She debuted in the revival of Merrily We Roll Along and later led & Juliet as Juliet Capulet. Her other major acting credit is playing a role in a short titled Reverence.

What Maya Boyd’s Early Training for Storm Really Means for the X-Men Reboot

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Maya Boyd's early training carries significant weight, as it signals that Storm will be cast in a major physical, action-oriented role in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot.

Given that she is training with Charlie Cox's Daredevil trainer, this confirmation suggests that the MCU's Storm will embrace her natural combat prowess and her original weather-manipulation abilities. In Marvel Comics, Storm previously defeated Callisto in a knife duel to the death to claim leadership of the Morlocks and save Kitty Pryde. Storm had also engaged in hand-to-hand and power-based encounters with Sabretooth, Emma Frost, and the Shadow King.

Meanwhile, production for the X-Men reboot is expected to begin in early 2027, so the timing of Boyd's training aligns with that window. Starting gym work in mid to late 2026 gives Boyd months of consistent training before cameras roll. This is important, as it allows time to build strength, endurance, agility, and movement patterns without the pressure of a tight production schedule.

The fact that she is working with Naqam Washington, founder of Arazi Fitness, is also quite interesting, considering his approach is modern and sport-specific rather than pure bodybuilding. Washington's training leans more toward functional strength, explosive power, and movement that supports fight scenes, further underscoring that the physical side of Storm is being taken seriously in the MCU.