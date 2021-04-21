Marvel's Shang-Chi: Major Scene From Trailer Gets Official Storyboard Released

After months of waiting and predicting its arrival date, Marvel Studios celebrated new star Simu Liu's 32nd birthday by releasing the poster and first full trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This was an incredibly exciting day in every corner of the fandom as the first official footage from the film showed just how special it's going to be.

Mostly featuring ominous dialogue from Tony Leung's Wenwu, the trailer teases Shang-Chi's journey around the world after leaving his troubled life under the Mandarin's watch behind him. While plot details are still somewhat hidden, the two-minute trailer did a brilliant job of highlighting the kung fu action in Simu Liu's debut MCU story, which is already looking to be some of the best in the franchise's history.

As fans continue to dissect every second of this new MCU trailer, one of the movie's storyboard artists shared an early look at one of its biggest moments.

STORYBOARD ART FOR SHANG-CHI

Marvel

Concept artist Todd Brocasso Harris took to Instagram to share his first piece of art for Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The art shows Simu Liu's title character in his superhero pose from the end of the trailer on the bus, which looks quite similar to how it appeared on screen. Harris included the following caption with the picture:

First scene I boarded on the this movie. Can't wait till it drops it looks amazing.

The full piece of storyboard art can be viewed below:

Marvel

FROM THE PEN TO THE SCREEN

While it's still unclear what exactly will be happening with the plot in this scene, this will be a huge moment for Shang-Chi in this movie.

As is the case with most MCU trailers, the clips do a great job of not revealing either when in the movie they come or even if they're in the same order as they will be in the final cut. The titular hero may not be in his full hero suit on the bus, but it's certainly a moment where he lets those in front of him know he's a force to be reckoned with.

It makes plenty of sense why this storyboard concept art was the first one that Harris developed, setting the stage for Shang-Chi fully evolving into a hero. With the kinds of stunts Simu Liu is pulling off in less than a minute of footage shown thus far, fans are already giddy as they prepare for some of the most insane action sequences from the MCU.

Now that the first trailer for Shang-Chi is out in the world, the next few months will be filled with speculation about what the story of the film will actually hold. No matter what those answers turn out to be, it appears that Marvel Studios might have another early winner on its hands as it brings Phase 4's first new solo hero to life.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut in theaters on September 3, 2021.