Marvel's Shang-Chi: 7 Main Characters Receive Official Funko Pops

One of the more intriguing movies of Marvel's Phase 4 slate of films is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Not only is it promised to address the hanging plot thread of the Mandarin and his mysterious organization, but it also introduces audiences to a brand-new superhero who will bring Kung-Fu into the MCU.

After much anticipation, the first teaser trailer finally dropped for the film. An excited Simu Liu received it as a birthday gift from Marvel, and the whole world got to share in the excitement. While the new hero doesn't say much in this first sneak peek, fans do get some great glimpses of what he is capable of—and what he is up against.

The marketing train hasn't stopped there though. As Marvel has now given the world a first look at the upcoming Funko Pop! line of figures for the film.

SHANG-CHI GETS FUNKO-Y

Thanks to Marvel, the upcoming MCU star Simu Liu was gifted an assortment of upcoming products for the upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Happy to show them off, one of the things Liu showcased was the film's upcoming line of Funko Pop! figures.

Marvel kindly provided additional photos, providing us a good look at the upcoming roster of new characters.

Marvel.

Up first is the titular hero of Shang Chi. The figure gives a great look at his costume, where he is holding what seems to be a training staff.

Marvel.

Being the hero of the piece, Shang-Chi obviously gets more than one Funko to his name. Here, he has gotten rid of the training staff and instead is utilizing what seems to be one of his powers. It looks to be something based on water.

In the comics, Shang-Chi doesn't have any native powers in relation to water. However, what can be seen here could be his ability to focus Chi energy and using that to control water/moisture around him. This is something potentially hinted at in the new trailer, where in one scene Shang-Chi can be seen looking in awe at levitating water.

Marvel.

Next is Awkwafina's character of Katy. The trailer paints the picture of Katy being a friend of Shang-Chi in his western life. This Funko seems to indicate something else. Either she becomes a hero alongside Shang-Chi, or she was always someone with that skill set and from that background.

Marvel.

Katy gets another Funko, however this time it's her in her normal citizen clothes.

Marvel.

This is Wenwu, Shang-Chi's father, seeing him in leisurely training attire.

Marvel.

Another Funko for Wenwu in his more proper costume. Wenwu is who fans knew only as the Mandarin, and around his arms are what are likely the MCU's adaption of the ten rings.

Marvel.

Following Wenwu, is a figure dedicated to Xialang—Shang-Chi's estranged sister. Looking closely, her costume seems to mirror that of Shang-Chi's. Instead of red, it's white, and the design differs if only a little.

Marvel.

Then there is Death Dealer, who seems to be at least one of the villains of the film. Someone who, as the trailer reveals, is from Shang-Chi's past, yet comes back to haunt him in the present.

Marvel.

This colorful Funko is the mystery character of Jiang Li, someone who doesn't have much information about their character out there. She was, however, one of the stars of the recent trailer, showcasing some insane Kung-Fu moves.

Marvel.

Lastly, there is another villain of the piece in Razor Fist. If the trailer is any indication, he seems to be a henchman of Wenwu. In the comics, the character has two bladed-arms instead of just one.

ONLY THE BEGINNING

It's always exciting as a Funko fan to see a brand-new line of figures. Even more so when it's coming right off the back of a trailer debut. Marvel is doing a great job of keeping the hype for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings alive. It will be interesting to see how they juggle marketing so many products, as the overlap between them all will only grow as time goes on.

For anyone that knows Funko, these are obviously just the beginning. Fans can expect many more to be announced as the film gets closer to release and after it has been seen by the world.

With the numerous Marvel projects coming up, it's going to be a chaotic time to be both a Marvel and Funko fan. Collecting may have been expensive before, but it seems like that will be nothing in the eyes of what is to come. Maybe the next set of Funko will be those from that fabled Eternals film?