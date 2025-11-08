The New Marvel Logo Omits 1 Major Hero Who Should've Been Included

Marvel's new official 2025 logo left one key Netflix Defender hero on the cutting room floor. As a part of its New York Comic-Con (NYCC) presence this year, the iconic comic book brand debuted a new comic-inspired logo, featuring the Marvel name filled with dozens of characters from across the super-powered canon. Names like Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, and Punisher take center stage in the new branding piece; however, one character is notably absent.

While every other titular Netflix Defenders hero is present in the new 2025 Marvel logo, Iron Fist (played by Finn Jones in the Marvel Netflix franchise) did not make the cut. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and even Frank Castle are all featured prominently; however, Iron Fist is conspicuously absent.

Some have taken this to be indicative of Marvel's plans for the Defenders characters going forward, especially as it has been rumored that fans may be getting some Defenders-related news at NYCC (read more about Marvel's NYCC plans here).

Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones has already been confirmed to pop up in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, with whispers that Mike Colter's Luke Cage may not be far behind.

Seeing as Luke Cage was included on the event's bespoke Marvel title treatment, and Iron Fist was not, this could suggest that Colter's character is, in fact, in Marvel Studios' current MCU plans, while Jones' is not.

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner and executive producer Dario Scardapane previously teased that characters like Iron Fist are "always in [his] mind," but that does not mean Iron Fist is explicitly guaranteed to come back (at least in his Netflix Defenders form).

The Iron Fist character was recently thrust back into the spotlight, with an ancient Chinese take on the hero appearing in the animated Eyes of Wakanda series.

Finn Jones' Iron Fist was last seen in Season 2 of his own solo Netflix series, which was released in September 2018. Rumors about his potential return have been swirling for the last few months; however, this new logo may suggest he could be left out of a potential Defenders reunion in Daredevil: Born Again.

Will Netflix's Iron Fist Ever Return to the MCU?

Despite being one of Marvel's more popular comic book heroes, the character has not gotten the spotlight quite like one would think he deserves in the MCU. Yes, Finn Jones' version of the hero received two seasons of a Netflix solo series, while also appearing in the Defenders team-up; however, he has been somewhat sidelined since then.

Some thought Jones' Defenders hero would eventually make his way back into the MCU, thanks to the new revitalization of the Marvel Netflix universe on Disney+, but that may not be the case.

Jones has previously said that he "would love to continue playing" the character, but was not sure that would ever come to pass:

"I would love to continue playing that character. I think there’s a lot of room for growth. Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a 'Heroes for Hire' TV series."

Given the response to Jones' time in the Iron Fist role (with his series sitting as the lowest rated among the Defenders saga), it would not be surprising if Marvel were to move on from the character—or at least Jones' version of it.

Instead, what seems more likely at this point is the super-powered studio opting for a wholly new Iron Fist for the MCU going forward, with Jones passing off the torch as has been done many times in the Iron Fist comics.