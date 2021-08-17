Marvel's Eternals: Next Trailer Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Marvel fans across the world have quite the surplus of material to enjoy thanks to the upcoming release of What If...? Episode 2 before the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This is all coming before one of the MCU's potentially most impactful outings in Eternals, which is just over two months from debuting worldwide.

Bringing arguably the biggest cast of new players ever into the MCU, Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao is set to gather Marvel's team of immortals into play and expand their legacy on the big screen. While Marvel is still doing its best to give this film the theatrical event it deserves in November, the hype is building naturally for the story regardless.

Thus far, Eternals has only found itself with one full trailer from May 2021, although more footage was reportedly revealed in theatrical trailers over the last few weeks.

Thankfully, a new rumor is pointing to Marvel delivering more on this front in the not-too-distant future.

A SECOND ETERNALS TRAILER COMING?

Insider Daniel Richtman revealed on his Patreon account that Marvel Studios will release a second trailer for Eternals on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Marvel fans are certainly looking forward to seeing more new footage from Eternals, especially considering the first trailer mostly teased the tone and feel of the movie rather than plot details. The studio is well aware of how vague the first two minutes of footage was, and that has seemed to be a trend for first Marvel trailers over the years as well.

With teases of the core heroes' powers and legacy, the first trailer for Eternals gave an almost ethereal feel to the movie while only offering small looks at the team's presence on Earth after their arrival. Considering the reports of this movie's plot spanning thousands of years, there are still many plot points that remain a mystery.

With Marvel Studios getting ready for Shang-Chi's debut early in September, this next trailer should help boost the anticipation for Eternals as fans likely watch it on the big screen before Simu Liu's solo story.

Now that Eternals' second trailer is only a couple of days away reportedly, it will be exciting to see how Marvel Studios fills in more of the unknown surrounding the potential award-winning outing.

Eternals will debut in theaters on November 5, 2021.