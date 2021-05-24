Marvel Reveals Ant-Man and the Wasp Consultant Helped Write Eternals Movie

Marvel Studios has recently given fans a smorgasbord of new material thanks to three huge trailers that have dropped since mid-April 2021.

Simu Liu's birthday brought the first full look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings before early May delivered Marvel Studios' epic trailer teasing all of Phase 4. The latter also brought the first few seconds of footage from Marvel Studios' Eternals, which just received its first full trailer as well.

Director Chloé Zhao and the Marvel team may not have teased much of the actual plot, but the trailer did its job to hype up one of the MCU's most ambitious projects to date. Nearly every major cast member got their time in the spotlight in a clip that teased action, romance, and an intense journey spanning thousands of years of human history.

The movie's official poster revealed some interesting information as well on the production end.

WRITING CREDITS CLARIFIED FOR ETERNALS

The official poster for Marvel Studios' Eternals revealed that Patrick Burleigh co-wrote the screenplay for the movie alongside director Chloé Zhao.

Burleigh was previously credited as a Story Consultant on 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is also listed on Burleigh's Twitter page.

Eternals

The poster also listed Ryan Firpo and Matthew K. Firpo as the "Story By" writers for the movie.

MARVEL STUDIOS STAFF RETURNING FOR MORE

While Burleigh's name may not be instantly recognizable, he's clearly making his presence felt with Marvel Studios' top executives after gaining his second credit with the MCU. Ant-Man and the Wasp turned out to be a fun adventure between Phase 3's major Avengers outings, and it will be exciting to see his work with Chloé Zhao come to fruition in Phase 4's third movie.

As for the Firpo brothers, their involvement has been known for most of the last couple of years, although it's interesting to see how their credits differ slightly from Zhao and Burleigh's on the poster.

Typically, the writer who develops the essence of a movie (e.g. the plot and characters) but not the actual screenplay is given a "Story by" credit, as is the case for the Firpo brothers. The screenplay credit is for whoever wrote the actual scenes and dialogue for the movie but not necessarily the feel of the film, which is where Zhao and Burleigh come into play.

In early January, Zhao revealed that she would be credited as a writer on Eternals along with her directing duties, which was officially shown in the movie's poster. Now, fans will anxiously wait to see how this work shows on the big screen as they dissect every second of footage from its first trailer.

Eternals will debut in theaters on November 5, 2021.