Disney+ Confirms Only 3 Marvel Shows Coming In 2023

Marvel Studios' Disney+ content in 2023 might not be as consistent as it was in the previous two years.

After a record-breaking content output for the MCU in 2022, it has been noted that things will slow down a bit at Marvel Studios going forward.

This has resulted in a number of films and series being shuffled around on the calendar, including both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. But it was unknown if this effort towards cutting back would have any effect on the year to come in 2023.

Well, it seems audiences may have their first hint at a thinner year next year, at least on the MCU streaming front.

3 MCU Shows Releasing in 2023

Disney offered the first confirmation of how many Marvel Studios series will hit Disney+ in 2023.

In an online blog post, Disney+ Japan revealed three MCU streaming projects that will hit the service next year.

1.) Secret Invasion

Marvel

Set to be Marvel Studios' first Disney+ project of the year, Secret Invasion hits the service sometime this spring. The Samuel L. Jackson-starring thriller will bring to light an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls, bringing one important question to the forefront - are the characters in this show truly who they say they are?

2.) Loki Season 2

Marvel

Come next summer, Loki Season 2 will mark the first sophomore effort for any live-action MCU Disney+ property. The series will see Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief, Owen Wilson's Mobius, and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie traversing the Marvel Multiverse yet again, this time with the help of series newcomer Ke Huy Quan.

3.) Ironheart

Marvel

After debuting in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne's Riri Wiliams will star in her own MCU streaming series, Ironheart, supposedly set to premiere in Fall 2023. The show will follow the young hero as she navigates both being a superhero and one of the brightest minds at MIT.

What's Missing Marvel's 2023 Disney+ Slate?

It is exciting to finally have some names confirmed for Marvel Studios' Disney+ output for 2023, but it definitely looks a little thinner than one may have expected. So what exactly is missing?

Fans knew both Secret Invasion and Loki were locked in for a 2023 release, and it was widely assumed Ironheart would as well, but where did those other 2023 streaming titles go?

Previously, at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), it had been confirmed that a number of titles were set to hit Disney's streaming service in 2023, although a couple of them are noticeably absent from this Disney Japan list.

Back at SDCC, What If...? Season 2 was confirmed for early 2023, Echo for Summer 2023, X-Men 97 for Fall 2023, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos for Winter 2023. With these names missing a list such as this, their release windows are now potentially in question.

For some, it could be production issues (i.e. Echo), and for others, it may simply be Marvel Studios attempting to not overcrowd the marketplace, as it may have done in recent years.

While there is the possibility that a couple of these projects eventually get confirmed for a release later in 2023, it seems very likely that a number of them will slip into 2024 - and possibly even later.