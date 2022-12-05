The Mandalorian Season 3 Announces Writer Lineup for Every Episode

An official listing has revealed the writers behind The Mandalorian Season 3 following Star Wars' recent announcement of its March 1, 2023, Disney+ premiere.

The Mandalorian has been part of a new wave of streaming that has brought, what used to be, primarily big-screen talent to television. That goal has clearly been achieved in front of the camera with Giancarlo Esposito, Pedro Pascal, Timothy Olyphant, and more, but also behind the camera with elite writers and directors.

One only has to look at the series' creators, Iron Man director Jon Favreau and Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni, to see the level of talent involved. Across the two seasons of The Mandalorian so far, the duo has teamed up with Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Rodriguez, and many more directors.

Now, just months ahead of Season 3, a new listing has revealed the writers for all eight chapters, and Favreau looks to be taking a bigger stake than ever.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Writers Revealed

The Mandalorian Season 3, ahead of its March 1, 2023, premiere, has confirmed its writer lineup for all of its eight episodes via an official The Writer's Guild of America listing.

Series creator Jon Favreau will be involved in writing every chapter. Executive producer Dave Filoni will collaborate on Episodes 4 & 7, while The Book of Boba Fett staff writer Noah Kloor will take first billing above Favreau on Episode 3.

The full list of writing credits for The Mandalorian Season 3 can be seen below:

Chapter 1 - Jon Favreau

Chapter 2 - Jon Favreau

Chapter 3 - Noah Kloor & Jon Favreau

Chapter 4 - Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni

Chapter 5 - Jon Favreau

Chapter 6 - Jon Favreau

Chapter 7 - Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni

Chapter 8 - Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian Season 3 will mark the first in which Jon Favreau will be involved in writing every chapter, just as he recently did on The Book of Boba Fett. Perhaps, with the promises of Mando's junior-year entry being the biggest yet, the series creator may be taking a heavier involvement as the larger story builds.

Noah Kloor will be making his Mandalorian writing debut in Season 3, with Chapter 3 being the only case of a writer being billed above Favreau this season. His only previous Star Wars credit comes as a staff writer on The Book of Boba Fett, which may offer a tease of what's to come in the upcoming season.

Although Temuera Morrison's bounty hunter has yet to be confirmed for the third season, many certainly expect him as his Tattooine crime boss. With a writer from his spin-off taking the lead on Season 3's third chapter, perhaps that episode will even be dedicated to Fett, just as Din Djarin led his own adventure in Boba's show.

Beyond that, Filoni's involvement comes as no surprise as he has had a writing credit in at least one episode of every season and spin-off so far. Of Filoni's three MandoVerse writing credits, two were on chapters involving Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka, possibly indicating her return ahead of her 2023's Ahsoka spin-off.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will debut on March 1, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.