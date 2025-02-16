Luigi Mangione Documentary: Release Date, Trailer & How To Watch

Those wanting to know more about the Luigi Mangione case will have the opportunity when a documentary about the alleged killer releases later this month.

Mangione is a suspect in the shooting of Brian Thompson, the CEO of United HealthCare. The 26-year-old was arrested in Pennsylvania five days after the shooting following a nationwide manhunt.

Following his arrest, Mangione has gained a large fanbase (and has already made his way into the pop culture conversation) with many people wanting to know more about the case and his background.

When Will The Luigi Mangione Documentary Be Released?

Luigi Mangione

With public interest high in Luigi Mangione, Investigation Discovery (ID) was quick to commission a documentary looking into the suspect's story.

The hour-long documentary titled Who is Luigi Mangione? is set for release on Monday, February 17, 2025.

According to the synopsis provided by ID, the documentary aims to "unpack Mangione's background" and "understand what led him to land behind bars:"

"The special aims to unpack Mangione's background and track his trajectory to understand what led him to land behind bars. Through narration of his digital archives, including his own online posts and Reddit discussions, those close to Mangione bring comprehensive insight into his personality, health struggles and chronic pain, offering a deeper understanding of his mental state leading up to the alleged crime."

As seen in the trailer for Who is Luigi Mangione? the documentary attempts to get into the mind of Mangione and understand his motivations, which includes a look at his health records and what he wrote in online posts.

Mangione's criminal trial is yet to take place, but the documentary will seemingly cover everything up until that point, including CCTV footage from the shooting, and Mangione's arraignment from December during which he pleaded not guilty.

More can be seen in the trailer for Who is Luigi Mangione? below:

How to Watch 'Who is Luigi Mangione'?

Those interested in tuning into Who is Luigi Mangione on February 17 have a few options.

The most accessible is via a subscription to Max. As ID is part of the Warner Bros. Discovery family its streaming releases fall to the company's in-house streamer.

Those without Max still have a few options. The documentary will air on ID on February 17th at 8/7c, meaning those with a cable package that includes the ID channel will be able to watch it live.

Other options for watching the ID channel live include signing up through YouTube TV, DirecTV, Sling, or Hulu with Live TV.

Who is Luigi Mangione is just one of a few true crime documentaries from ID in recent years, including last year's popular Quiet One Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Who is Luigi Mangione? will be available to stream on Max starting Monday, February 17.