After drawing the eyes of many adults who used to watch Nickelodeon, many wonder if Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV will receive a Season 2.

The Max documentary series delves into the career of Dan Schneider at Nickelodeon, exploring allegations of a toxic work environment.

Former actress Alexa Nikolas shared her experience on Zoey 101, while cast and crew from various Nickelodeon shows, such as All That and The Amanda Show, also contributed to the limited series.

In Episode 3, Drake Bell disclosed his experience of sexual abuse by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, which was a shocking revelation that drew many eyes to the series.

Quiet on Set Filmmakers Address Season 2 Prospects

Dan Schneider

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV directors and executive producers Mary Robertson & Emma Schwartz recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of a Season 2.

When asked about why Drake Bell was given more screentime than other child actors, Robertson confirmed they "would be happy to make four more hours" for another season of Quiet on Set:

"We would be happy to make four more hours on this subject. There’s definitely more to say. But listen, it was really important to us to offer those whose accounts, whose stories and experiences had previously been pushed into the shadows, the opportunity to bring their stories from the shadows and onto center stage and in the spotlight. It was important for us to do that."

She explained the decision-making process, citing that many interviewees had "a shared experience there." While they "couldn’t give everyone 45 minutes," she thinks "it would be wonderful for a continued exploration:"

"But at a scale, to represent to them, to each other and to our audience that ultimately, there wasn’t a singularity to their experiences. There was a shared experience there. And because that experience was shared by many, those who participated, and probably some of those who watch will feel as though it’s validating a certain credibility to those accounts. So unfortunately, we couldn’t give everyone 45 minutes, or we would have had a 12 hour series. I do think it would be wonderful for a continued exploration. We’d love to hear from more people who worked in this ecosystem and would like to share experiences."

The directing duo was also asked about what a future series on this "Hollywood ecosystem" could look like. Robertson focused on "the letters of support" from Episode 4, as some of them "were written by industry friends" who still work in the business:

"We’re both very curious about the letters of support that we cover in episode four, for these were letters that supported the convicted child sex abuser Brian Peck. And many of these letters were written by industry friends, some of whom still work and and there’s a lot that we don’t know about the conditions under which those letters were written. And we’re certainly interested in learning more."

Schwartz added that they're "open to whatever" stories want to be told:

"I think it’s really sort of a question of who has stories they want to share and what they are. We’re open to whatever that might be."

When directly asked about more Quiet on Set episodes, Robertson didn't confirm anything concrete but spoke highly of Investigation Discovery and how she "would love to continue this really happy collaboration:"

"We love our partners at Investigation Discovery and would love to continue this really happy collaboration."

Will There Be a Quiet on Set Season 2?

A hornet's nest has been broken open since the launch of Quiet on Set.

Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide joked about the abuse allegations. This was followed by former child actors who worked on Dan Schneider's shows, such as Drake Bell and Alexa Nikolas, firing back on Twitter.

Following the airing of the episodes, Dan Schneider responded by acknowledging and expressing regret for his past behaviors, particularly in creating an uncomfortable environment for some crew members and for inappropriate requests such as asking crew members for massages, via The Hollywood Reporter.

He accepted the need to re-evaluate certain jokes in his older shows for future airings. Schneider also defended his role in promoting diversity in his shows and denied involvement in setting salaries, attributing any issues to the demands of producing numerous episodes per year.

Additionally, he denied hiring Brian Peck and expressed shock at Peck's subsequent employment by Disney Channel.

Another (non-related) Peck, Drake & Josh star, Josh Peck, has been silent since the series aired, and many have wondered about his thoughts on the situation.

In general, there seems to be a lot more that could be unpacked here following Bell's revealing interview. Considering the popularity and curiosity surrounding Quiet on Set, viewers should expect Investigation Discovery to greenlight more episodes.

All four episodes of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV are streaming on Max and Discovery+.