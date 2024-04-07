Quiet on Set Episode 5 Release Date, Time & Everything We Know

Those diving into the new Max documentary, Quiet on Set, are looking ahead to the release date and time for its upcoming Episode 5.

Originally said to be a four-part docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV pulled back the curtain on heartbreaking stories of abuse behind the scenes of Nickelodeon productions in the 1990s and 2000s.

Centering on individuals like producer Dan Schneider (who was never arrested for his accused crimes) and dialogue coach Brian Peck, each episode revealed one new horrifying detail after another as victims shared their truth with the world.

Quiet on Set

On March 26, Variety confirmed a fifth episode of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV would be released on Max, adding a new entry to the four-episode documentary.

Confirmed by Investigation Discovery (ID) on X (formerly Twitter) Episode 5 will debut on Max and the ID TV channel on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This also comes after the documentary's directors expressed hope to make a second season of Quiet on Set, with Mary Robertson saying, "It would be wonderful for a continued exploration" of this story.

Here's What Will Happen In Quiet on Set Episode 5

Detailed by Investigation Discovery, Episode 5 of Quiet on Set will be titled "Breaking the Silence," and it will feature new interview material with Drake and Josh's Drake Bell.

Also included are All That’s Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Christopher Hearne along with Hearne’s mother Tracey Brown, who were all featured in earlier episodes.

Additionally, All That star Shane Lyons will make his first appearance in the show, and broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien will head up a group chat going over the first four Quiet on Set episodes.

A new 30-second trailer for the episode teases these sit-down interviews headed by O’Brien, which even includes a video chat with Drake Bell as he continues living in Mexico.

While a second season is not confirmed yet, should this new episode see the same kind of response as the first four entries, Max would certainly have reason to give fans more of an insight into this kind of history.

The first four episodes of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV are now streaming on Max. Episode 5 will debut on the streaming service and ID TV on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

