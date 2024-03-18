Quiet on Set Episode 3 Release Date & Time on Max (Confirmed)

Max confirmed when fans can expect Quiet on Set Episode 3 to be released on the Warner Bros.-owned streamer.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a four-part docuseries, exploring the dark behind the curtain drama of the Dan Schneider era of Nickelodeon programming.

The controversial series offers a no-holds-barred look at Schneider's time working on shows like Drake & Josh, iCarly, and Zoey 101. While the producer's work helped entertain a generation of young fans from the outside, behind the scenes there have since been allegations of racism, sexism, and abuse.

Quiet on Set Episodes 3 and 4 on the Way

ID

Following the shocking first two parts of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the controversial documentary series locked in on its Episode 3 (and 4) release date.

The jaw-dropping docuseries debuted its first two parts on Sunday, March 17, with Episodes 3 and 4 expected to hit Max on Monday, March 18.

This two-day release plan has always been in the cards for the series, making an event out of the title instead of releasing all four parts at once for audiences to binge.

Quiet on Set airs on Investigation Discovery from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, debuting on the Max streaming service simultaneously.

Here is a list of the remaining Quiet on Set episodes and when to watch them:

Episode 3 - Monday, March 18

Episode 4 - Monday, March 18

What Will Happen in Quiet on Set?

Thus far in the series, Quiet on Set has offered fans a scathing look at an era in children's TV that so many hold dear.

The Dan Schneider era of Nickelodeon was one of the network's high points in its more-than-40-year history.

The renowned producer could not miss when it came to creative output. Titles like The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, and Zoey 101 are now cemented as some of the best programming Nickelodeon has ever had to offer.

However, as demonstrated in the ongoing docuseries, what may have looked like all sunshine and rainbows on the outside was anything but.

Fans have heard stories in recent years from some of the stars who were alleged victims of Schnieder's toxic on-set culture, but Quiet on Set makes it feel all the more real.

Names like Drake Bell (from Drake & Josh) have come forward, revealing just how bad it was working behind the scenes at Nickelodeon at the time.

Bell, specifically, described in the series (as transcribed by Dexerto) his experience of being sexually assaulted by Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck:

"The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal. I don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera, really… Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and then I’ll answer your question. I don’t know how else to put it."

While fans knew Peck had been arrested for abusing a minor in 2003, the victim remained nameless until now.

Hopefully, as the last two parts of the docuseries come to Max, more revelations like this can come to light, and further investigation can commence.

Quiet on Set Episode 3 comes to Max on Monday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

Read more about other Max series:

Warrior Season 4: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Full Cast of Love and Translation on TLC: Meet the Real People In New Show (Photos)

And Just Like That Season 3 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?